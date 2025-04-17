Shelbourne midfielder Kerr McInroy signs new multi-year contract

SHELBOURNE MIDFIELDER KERR McInroy has signed a new multi-year contract with the club.

The 24-year-old Scot has made nine appearances so far this season, starting every game bar one.

Advertisement

The former Celtic player, who joined Shels in January, opened his goalscoring account for the Reds with a strike against Sligo Rovers on 28 March.

The Glasgow native has been included in the League of Ireland Team of the Week on three occasions during the first round of games this season.

Kerr McInroy said: “It was a no brainer for me to extend my contract. I have loved every minute of my short time at the club so far, so I was delighted to get this sorted. Everyone at Shels has been brilliant with me and made me feel so welcome from the first day I came in. I am looking forward to more nights at Tolka Park with everyone.”

Damien Duff, Shelbourne FC manager said: “Humble, respectful, honest, resilient, driven, confident, clever, positive, energetic, consistent, affable, brilliant. To some that would be the perfect player. To us, it is Kerr . . .”

Luke Byrne, Shelbourne FC Technical Director said: “Kerr has made a big impact on and off the pitch. As a player, he suits how we play really well and is getting better every week. In the dressing room he is extremely popular. We are delighted with his impact and we are really happy he has extended his contract with us because he will be a very important part of what we are building.”