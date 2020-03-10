This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nottingham Forest owner contracts coronavirus and throws Wolves' Europa League tie into doubt

Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis is also majority shareholder of Olympiacos, who are due to face the Premier League club on Thursday.

By Press Association Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 6:13 PM
24 minutes ago 1,110 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5040976
Evangelos Marinakis.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Evangelos Marinakis.
Evangelos Marinakis.
Image: Imago/PA Images

NOTTINGHAM FOREST HAVE confirmed majority owner Evangelos Marinakis has contracted coronavirus.

The Greek businessman – also owner of Olympiacos, who are due to play Wolves behind closed doors in the Europa League on Thursday – attended Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall, where he reportedly met with the first-team squad.

He revealed on Instagram on Tuesday morning that he was now following the advice of doctors regarding self-isolation.

Marinakis said: “The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know.”

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that owner Evangelos Marinakis has tested positive for the coronavirus,” a club statement read.

Mr Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece yesterday afternoon. During his short stay in Nottingham last week he did not show any symptoms of the virus.

“The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken.”

It is understood an initial discussion has taken place between Forest and the English Football League, and that those conversations will continue throughout the day to ascertain what the situation is.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Greek Super League leaders Olympiacos were still planning on hosting Wolves, but the Premier League club have asked Uefa to postpone the fixture, the PA news agency understands.

A decision on the last-16 tie is expected in the next 24 hours, with Wolves reluctant to travel to Athens after Olympiacos owner Marinakis contracted coronavirus.

The Greek government has enforced a two-week suspension of spectators attending sporting events due to the outbreak of Covid-19, with the game due to be played behind closed doors.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports: “I don’t agree with playing football behind closed doors. If we have to go there, we will go, but we don’t agree.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

