Ireland's Eve McMahon completes hat-trick and wins gold at Youth Worlds

"It's a day all Irish sailors can be proud of," said James O'Callaghan, Irish Sailing's Performance Director.

By The42 Team Sunday 31 Jul 2022, 11:35 AM
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO
DUBLINER EVE MCMAHON has retained her Youth World Championship title in Houston, Texas after delivering more race wins on the final day of the series.

Competing in the single-handed ILCA6 class (Laser Radial) the Howth Yacht Club sailor has added this second world title to Gold medals at the Youth Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands and the Youth ILCA6 European Championships in Greece.

After weather halted the event schedule on Friday, three races were sailed on Saturday with multiple wins for the Irish sailor who has comprehensively won the championship.

The 18-year-old sailor set a pre-season goal of ‘three from three’ title wins and also managed to sit her Leaving Certificate school exams. McMahon was also recently part of Ireland double-Gold victory at the Youth Worlds along with Rocco Wright.

“Eve’s determination, resilience and ambition to pull off this incredible triumvirate of major regatta victories is quite outstanding,” said James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s Performance Director. 

“Eve’s Mum, Dad and brothers have been a big part of her success not forgetting the club support and efforts of multiple coaches in the Irish Sailing programme. 

“It’s a day all Irish sailors can be proud of.”

