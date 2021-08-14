Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 14 August 2021
Everton 'appalled' by Anne Frank blunder

A video the club posted honouring supporters who died during the coronavirus pandemic turned out to also feature an image of the Holocaust victim.

By AFP
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE club Everton were said to be “appalled” Saturday after a video it posted honouring supporters who died during the coronavirus pandemic turned out to also feature an image of Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

The picture of Frank, who perished in a Nazi death camp in 1945, appeared in the four-minute long video released on the club’s social media channels. It had been put together after an appeal to fans to contribute names and photos.

It remained online for almost seven hours despite an increasing number of supporters taking to their own social media to point out the error.

Everton declined to comment but Britain’s Press Association said club officials were “appalled” by those who saw fit to sabotage the tribute, which was collated using submissions from hundreds of supporters.

The new version of the video, published shortly before 10:00 pm (2100 GMT), included the message: “Today was all about you. Those reunited with us at Goodison, but sadly also those that couldn’t be there who we have lost over the course of the pandemic. RIP Blues”.

The video had been released on the first weekend of the new Premier League season and just before Everton defeated Southampton 3-1 in their opener.

