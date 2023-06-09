Everton offer Seamus Coleman a contract extension

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
EVERTON HAVE CONFIRMED that long-serving club captain Seamus Coleman should be staying with them for a 15th season, after they offered the Killybegs man a new contract. All the indications are that Coleman will accept the extension, which is expected to be a one-year contract.
A statement from the club read, ‘Everton can confirm the Club has offered new contracts to captain Seamus Coleman, midfielder Tom Davies and goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.
‘Defender Yerry Mina and forward Andros Townsend will leave Everton when their current contracts expire at the end of this month, along with Asmir Begovic after the goalkeeper rejected a new deal offered by the Club.
‘As confirmed last month, the Blues have activated the option to extend midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract until the end of June 2024.
‘New contracts have also been offered to Ryan Astley and Lewis Gibson, while the Club has activated options to extend deals for Jack Barrett and Mackenzie Hunt until the end of June 2024.’