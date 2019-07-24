This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Everton defender charged by FA for breaking betting rules

Colombian international Yerry Mina is understood to have featured in an advertisement for a betting company in his homeland.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 5:59 PM
36 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4738877
Toffees centre-half Yerry Mina.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Toffees centre-half Yerry Mina.
Toffees centre-half Yerry Mina.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

EVERON DEFENDER YERRY Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to a breach of the Football Association’s betting regulations, the FA has announced.

It is alleged the Colombian international participated in an advertisement for betting activity that he is prohibited from engaging in.

It is understood the charge relates to an advert which Mina, who has until Friday to provide a response, appeared in for Betjuego in his home country of Colombia earlier this year.

“Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA’s betting rules. It is alleged the defender breached FA Rule E8 (3) by participating in an advertisement for betting activity which he is prohibited from engaging in,” reads an FA statement.

Stringent rules are in place with regard to sports betting in order to prevent, among other things, match-fixing and spot-betting.

Last week, Daniel Sturridge was fined £75,000 and handed a six-week suspension after being found guilty of breaching different betting rules.

© AFP 2019  

