Sunday 13 June 2021
'Everyone agreed on playing' - Denmark manager explains decision to resume Finland match

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed during the Euro 2020 fixture.

By AFP Sunday 13 Jun 2021, 11:53 AM
Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand addresses his players during yesterday's Euro 2020 game against Finland.
Image: Stuart Franklin
DENMARK’S TEAM DOCTOR described the harrowing moment he realised Christian Eriksen’s pulse had stopped as medics worked desperately to save him in front of traumatised players and a stunned crowd on Saturday.

Medics gave the Inter Milan midfielder CPR on the pitch after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen and he was later said to be “awake” in hospital and his condition had stabilised.

“We were called on the pitch when Christian fell down, I didn’t see myself but it was pretty clear he was unconscious,” doctor Martin Boesen told a post-match media conference.

“When I get to him, he’s on his side. He is breathing and I can see pulse but suddenly that changes, and as everyone saw we started giving him CPR.

“The help came really, really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff, and with their cooperation we did what we had to do. We managed to get Christan back.” 

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand heaped praise on his team after they returned to the field to complete the match after many were visibly distraught at Eriksen’s plight. Denmark eventually lost their opening Group B game 1-0.

“Everyone agreed to play, and what we tried to do was incredible,” said an emotional Hjulmand. “We have a group of players I can’t praise enough. I couldn’t be prouder of these people who take such good care of each other.

“They decide first of all not to do anything until we were sure that Christian was conscious, and that everything was okay.

“So we had two options: either finish the game tonight or play tomorrow at midday. Everyone agreed on playing today.

“The fact that the players tried to play the second [half] and dominate… I’m very affected.

“All our thoughts and prayers are to Christian and his family right now. He’s one of the best players there is and he’s an even better person.” 

