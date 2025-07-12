LEONA MAGUIRE WILL start Sunday’s final round at the Evian Championship four shots off the lead after hanging tough with a one-under par 70 on Saturday.
Maguire birdied the 14th and the 17th holes down the stretch to move to seven-under par and a share of 12th place at the fourth Major of the LPGA Tour season, four behind leaders Cara Gainer and Gabriela Ruffels on 11-under.
England’s Gainer leaped to the head of the leaderboard with a superb 64, which included six birdies as well as an eagle at the par-five seventh.
Maguire will tee off for Sunday’s final round at 8.27am Irish time alongside American duo Jennifer Kupcho and Andrea Lee.
Gainer, Ruffels and PGA Championship winner Minjee Lee — who is a shot off the lead on 10-under par in her bid for back-to-back Majors — tee off in the final group at 9.22am.
Leona Maguire stays in Major hunt ahead of final round of Evian Championship
