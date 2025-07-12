Leona Maguire stays in Major hunt ahead of final round of Evian Championship

LEONA MAGUIRE WILL start Sunday’s final round at the Evian Championship four shots off the lead after hanging tough with a one-under par 70 on Saturday.

Maguire birdied the 14th and the 17th holes down the stretch to move to seven-under par and a share of 12th place at the fourth Major of the LPGA Tour season, four behind leaders Cara Gainer and Gabriela Ruffels on 11-under.

England’s Gainer leaped to the head of the leaderboard with a superb 64, which included six birdies as well as an eagle at the par-five seventh.

Maguire will tee off for Sunday’s final round at 8.27am Irish time alongside American duo Jennifer Kupcho and Andrea Lee.

Gainer, Ruffels and PGA Championship winner Minjee Lee — who is a shot off the lead on 10-under par in her bid for back-to-back Majors — tee off in the final group at 9.22am.