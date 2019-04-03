This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rothen files complaint against Evra after 'salty pr*ck' rant

The former Man United defender posted a number of videos online following his old team’s Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 9:57 AM
Patrice Evra and Jerome Rothen.
FORMER PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN winger Jerome Rothen has filed a complaint against Patrice Evra after the ex-Manchester United defender’s outbursts on social media.

In a nine-minute video posted on his Instagram account, Evra called Rothen, who he played alongside at Monaco, a “piece of sh*t” and that he was “always a salty pr*ck”.

Evra is also being investigated by the Paris prosecutor’s office for alleged homophobic remarks that he made following United’s miraculous 3-1 Champions League win over the Ligue 1 leaders.

After the win in Paris, that was sealed after Marcus Rashford’s stoppage-time penalty, Evra posted clips of himself celebrating and mocking PSG, including alleged homophobic slurs.

The ex-West Ham full-back apologised for his initial comments in another video, saying they were a misunderstanding.

“I’m not homophobic, you know who I am [...] I love everyone,” he said. “If I offend someone or I hurt someone, I really apologise.

But you know it’s not my intention, they’re just trying to put me down. I understand about the equality; you have to be free whatever you do in life.

“I would never judge anyone. My mum raised me and educated me that way.”  

And Rothen has now confirmed to RMC Sport that he has filed a legal complaint against Evra: “I had decided well before [the investigation opened by the Paris court], with my lawyer, to make a complaint.”

PSG’s stance has also been one of condemnation against Evra having previously issued an official statement in support of equality campaigning organisations Rouge Direct, Sportitude and SOS Racisme.

It read: “PSG strongly condemns Patrice Evra’s homophobic insults towards the club, its representatives, and its former player [Rothen], in a video broadcast across social networks.

These remarks deeply shocked a club very attached to the values of respect and openness towards each other.

“The fight against homophobia and all forms of discrimination is at the heart of PSG’s actions and values, which has worked alongside Rouge Direct to fight homophobia, as well as Sportitude against all forms of racism.

“PSG will support any initiative taken by associated partners Rouge Direct, Sportitude and SOS Racisme.”

Evra had watched the second-leg tie in Paris from the stands with suspended Old Trafford star Paul Pogba and posted his first video inside the stadium within minutes of United’s comeback win.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

