‘You've always been a salty pr**k!' - Evra lays into former team-mate Rothen after Paris celebrations

The ex-Manchester United defender was criticised by his former team-mate for a video he posted from inside the Parc des Princes.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 2:05 PM
25 minutes ago 2,030 Views 1 Comment
Former Monaco team-mates Patrice Evra and Jerome Rothen have come to somewhat of a disagreement.
PATRICE EVRA HAS launched a remarkable verbal attack on Jerome Rothen and has threatened to “slap him in the face” the next time the pair meet.

The Frenchman was reacting to Rothen’s criticisms after he posted a video of himself and Paul Pogba celebrating Manchester United’s Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening.

In the video, the former United full-back is seen shouting loudly in what appears to be the directors’ box at the Parc des Princes as he expressed his delight at Marcus Rashford’s winning goal.

For that reason, Rothen labelled the 37-year-old “disrespectful”, with Evra having now responded with an astonishing rant in which he threatened to slap Rothen in the face next time they meet.

The Frenchman posted a nine-minute video on his Instagram account where he calls Rothen a “piece of shit”, claiming he was “always a salty prick”.

“I was told Jerome said some nasty things about me,” said Evra, who was Rothen’s team-mate for two years at Stade Louis II.

“I didn’t believe it but then I was shown the video.

“Your reward, next time I see you, I’m going to slap you in the face.

These aren’t empty threats. You know we’ll see each other eventually. You were always a salty prick. I remember when L’Equipe gave you a rating of five and our other team-mates got seven, since you were paranoid of the ratings, you would call the journalist and ask: ‘Why didn’t you give me a seven?’

“Piece of shit. Stop telling bullshit, stop telling lies. Be careful, because we will cross roads eventually. I am sure we will.”

Evra justified his actions at the Parc de Princes and claims he was reacting to the goads of another supporter on the night:

The whole match there was a well-dressed guy in a suit, sitting behind me and Paul [Pogba] yelling ‘Ici c’est Paris!’ and constantly looking at me. I didn’t say anything until after the game finished, when I recorded a video in which me and Paul were yelling ‘Ici c’est Manchester!’ as revenge.

“French press think I am an enemy of the state for rooting against PSG. Yellow jacket protests? My fault. PSG’s elimination? My fault. The French press is too focused on my celebrations but I don’t care.”

Premier League and Uefa investigations won’t blemish my work with Man City – Guardiola

The42 Team

    SIX NATIONS
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    'My wife was due three weeks later. I had to be able to drive her to hospital and hold my child'
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp explains lack of Liverpool minutes for Shaqiri and Keita
    Klopp explains lack of Liverpool minutes for Shaqiri and Keita
    Norwich see off Swansea to move five points clear in the Championship
    Oxlade-Chamberlain hobbles off after 40 minutes in Liverpool comeback
    IRELAND
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Irish centurion's full focus on captaining club as life goes on after international duty
    Kilbane insists James McCarthy is good enough to be starting for Everton every week

