This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Premier League and Uefa investigations won't blemish my work with Man City - Guardiola

The Sky Blues boss’ says his achievements will not be tarnished even if alleged financial fair play breaches are confirmed.

By AFP Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 1:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,101 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4532251
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.
Image: Mark Kerton
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.
Image: Mark Kerton

PEP GUARDIOLA INSISTS his achievements as Manchester City manager will not be tarnished even if a Uefa investigation confirms alleged financial fair play breaches by the English champions.

City launched a furious defence this week after European football’s governing body opened an inquiry into the allegations made in German magazine Der Spiegel through a serious of leaked documents.

It is claimed City bypassed FFP rules on how much owners can pump into clubs by signing commercial deals with Emirati sponsors, which were actually funded by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the club’s owner and member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family.

The Premier League followed suit on Friday by announcing it will investigate the financial fair play claims, as well as allegations concerning the recruitment of academy players and third-party ownership.

However, Guardiola insists what his side have achieved on the pitch, in winning the Premier League with a record 100 points last season, and going for a historic quadruple of trophies this campaign should not be overshadowed.

“I’m not too much concerned or worried about what people say if we win the title just because what happens now with Uefa they do not give us credit for what we have done believe me, I don’t care,” said Guardiola on Friday.

Absolutely zero. I know exactly what the guys are doing for the last two seasons and more and that is what remains my feelings.

“If we have made mistakes we will be punished – it is what it is, on and off the pitch – but I’m pretty sure what we have done is incredible. Incredible.

I don’t know whether it is important for the rest of the people but it is important for ourselves. I know when we did it (win the league) it belongs to us and nobody is going to change that.”

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier League - Vitality Stadium City lead the title race and can extend the gap over rivals Liverpool to four points this afternoon. Source: Mark Kerton

Guardiola worked closely with City CEO Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain when the trio were previously together at Barcelona.

Soriano and Begiristain played a big part in brining Guardiola to Manchester and the Catalan coach insisted he trusts his superiors will be found to have not committed any wrongdoing.

“They know how people press, push to find something wrong,” said Guardiola. “I work with them and have known them for a long, long time. I trust them a lot.

After that, we’ll see. What I wish is clarification as quickly as possible, for Uefa to see what we have done. If it is not good then okay, we will accept it. If everything is right then it will finish and we move forward.

“The club made a statement. They clarified that they have absolutely followed the rules. I cannot say anything else. Tomorrow we have a game and we have a lot of those left. What is going to happen will happen.

I don’t like it when people talk about it. I prefer to talk about football. For everybody it’ll be good to clarify.”

Guardiola would not be drawn on whether he felt there was a vendetta against City, but said he will not consider his own future even in the case of a ban from the Champions League.

“My position depends on if I lose games; then I can be in trouble,” he said. “But if we win we are safe. I’m involved with my team. I’m part of the club and back them 100 per cent.”

– © AFP 2019 

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    'My wife was due three weeks later. I had to be able to drive her to hospital and hold my child'
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp explains lack of Liverpool minutes for Shaqiri and Keita
    Klopp explains lack of Liverpool minutes for Shaqiri and Keita
    Norwich see off Swansea to move five points clear in the Championship
    Oxlade-Chamberlain hobbles off after 40 minutes in Liverpool comeback
    IRELAND
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Irish centurion's full focus on captaining club as life goes on after international duty
    Kilbane insists James McCarthy is good enough to be starting for Everton every week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie