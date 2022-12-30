Ex-Barcelona and Arsenal star Marc Overmars suffers mild stroke

ROYAL ANTWERP director of football Marc Overmars is recovering after suffering a mild stroke.
The 49-year-old, a former winger with Arsenal, Barcelona and Ajax and for the Dutch national team, joined the Belgian club earlier this year.
A message on Antwerp’s Twitter feed read: “Marc Overmars, director of football affairs at RAFC, became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke. Marc is doing well in the meantime, but will have to take it easy for a while.
“Marc and his family will focus on his recovery and do not wish to comment further. RAFC wishes Marc a speedy recovery!”
Overmars was previously director of football affairs at Ajax for nearly a decade but resigned in February after he was found to have sent inappropriate messages to several female colleagues.
