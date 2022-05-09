Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 9 May 2022
Ex-Celtic star and former Ireland underage international among 13 players released by Preston

Scott Sinclair and Joe Rafferty are set to depart Deepdale along with many others.

By Press Association Monday 9 May 2022, 1:33 PM
Scott Sinclair #31 of Preston North End (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SCOTT SINCLAIR, Joe Rafferty and Tom Barkhuizen are among 13 players who have been released by Preston following the conclusion of their Sky Bet Championship campaign.

North End, who finished 13th in the table, were quick to confirm the club’s retained list as they begin preparations for next season.

Irish quintet Alan Browne, Sean Maguire, Greg Cunningham, Josh Seary and Adam O’Reilly (who is currently on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic) were all confirmed among the players who are still contracted to the club.

However, Rafferty, a versatile 28-year-old Liverpool-born player who represented Ireland at underage level, is among the individuals who will be on the lookout for a new club, after a season that saw him restricted to just eight first-team matches, with his last appearance coming in the 4-1 defeat to Blackburn back in April.

In addition, Sinclair, 33, signed from Celtic in January 2020 and made 27 appearances in all competitions for Preston while fellow forward Barkhuizen, 28, has played over 200 games since joining the club in 2017 but spent much of this campaign dealing with injuries.

Other out-of-contract players who have been released include midfielder Izzy Brown and goalkeeper Connor Ripley, while Cameron Archer, Daniel Iversen, Josh Murphy and Sepp van den Berg will all return to their parent clubs after loan spells at Deepdale.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe told the club’s website: “It’s been a pleasure to work with each and every player that’s been here since I walked through the door.

“They’ve been brilliant. The attitude and application have been top drawer and I’ve thanked them all for that.

“There are always tough decisions to be made at this stage of the season when contracts are coming to an end, but ultimately that’s football and I’ve got to take this football club in a different direction.

“I’m sure that some will now be looking forward to a new challenge elsewhere and I wish each and every one of them all the best for the future.”

You can view the full list of released and retained players here.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

