This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Chelsea star criticises 'disrespectful' Barkley after penalty miss

Eidur Gudjohnsen was not impressed with the England international.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 12:18 AM
21 minutes ago 580 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4813826
Ross Barkley has been criticised for his penalty miss.
Ross Barkley has been criticised for his penalty miss.
Ross Barkley has been criticised for his penalty miss.

CHELSEA LEGEND EIDUR Gudjohnsen says Ross Barkley’s decision to take his side’s penalty – and miss it – in their 1-0 defeat to Valencia was “disrespectful” towards his team-mates.

Barkley immediately stepped up to take the kick despite the presence of regular takers Jorginho and Willian on the pitch, with the latter in particular appearing to protest his call.

The England midfielder promptly flashed the spot-kick off the top of the crossbar to get Chelsea’s Champions League campaign off to the worst possible start.

Frank Lampard said after the game that Barkley is a designated taker, but there was a clear disagreement between the players on the pitch.

“It’s almost disrespectful to your team-mates to do something like what Ross Barkley did this evening,” Gudjohnsen said on BT Sport.

“I’m pretty sure it’s clear who is the penalty taker before the game.

“Just to create all the fuss, the tension between your team-mates and yourself and then go on to miss the penalty, you just put yourself under so much more pressure than actually just taking a penalty.”

Such penalty confusion appears to be developing as something of a theme this season, following a similar situation at Manchester United with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford both missing kicks during the opening weeks of the campaign.

But while Barkley appeared full of bravado as he placed the ball on the spot straight away, Gudjohnsen thinks Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta should have taken control of the situation.

If you’re the manager in a situation like this,” he posed, “where you’ve got one, two, three, four players standing over the ball, and there is a question on who is going to take the penalty, don’t you want your captain to step in and say, ‘Listen, it’s been decided before the game who is the penalty taker’?

“Show that authority as the captain to make the decision for everyone who’s on the pitch.”

The 1-0 defeat, courtesy of Rodrigo’s well-taken finish with 15 minutes to play, means Chelsea are now under pressure to find results against Lille and last year’s semi-finalists Ajax.

Lampard takes his side to France in two weeks’ time looking to bounce back from this early setback following domestic games with Liverpool, Grimsby and Brighton.

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie