Ex-England winger Ashton joins Worcester

FORMER ENGLAND try-scoring machine Chris Ashton has signed for Premiership club Worcester Warriors with director of rugby Alan Solomons saying on Monday he would be a “good role model”.

Ashton, 33, joins with immediate effect, having been released early from his contract with Harlequins.

He scored 20 times in his 44 Tests between 2010-2019 and was joint leading try-scorer at the 2011 World Cup.

The former rugby league star is currently third on the Premiership’s leading scorers list with 88 tries, two behind Mark Cueto and just four short of equalling Tom Varndell’s record.

“He (Ashton) is a quality, proven international, who is equally at home at wing or full-back,” said Solomons.

“With (full-back) Melani (Nanai) out for the season and (wing) Noah’s (Heward) return being further delayed, the timing could not have been better.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Chris is the consummate professional and will be a good role model for our younger players.”

Ashton switched codes in 2007 joining Northampton Saints and has also played in France for Toulon and back in England for Saracens.

“I would like to thank Harlequins for agreeing to release me early from my contract to be able to join Worcester Warriors,” said Ashton.

“The ability to continue my career in the Premiership and play regular rugby means that this move is right for me and my family at this time.”

© – AFP, 2021