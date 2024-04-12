Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Boost

Ex-Ireland international on the verge of title success in Scotland

Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United are now seven points clear at the summit .
2
1.3k
1 hour ago

JIM GOODWIN’S Dundee United took a big step in earning promotion straight back to the cinch Premiership as a 4-1 victory at Morton moved them to within two wins of the Championship title.

With just three games remaining, the Terrors look set for an immediate return to the top flight after another convincing result saw them open up a seven-point lead at the top — with closest chasers Raith Rovers in action against third-placed Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Captain Ross Docherty nodded the visitors in front before Glenn Middleton and Louis Moult struck either side of the break.

Tony Watt made sure of the points just before the hour but Morton did pull one back through Robbie Muirhead, although any sort of comeback never looked like materialising.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     