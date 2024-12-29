The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Exeter finally end Premiership losing streak
EXETER CLAIMED A first English Premiership victory of the season at the ninth attempt as they edged out Gloucester 22-15 on Sunday.
The Chiefs climbed off the basement above Newcastle after a nervy encounter at Sandy Park.
Prop Josh Iosefa-Scott’s late try secured the points following a strong Gloucester second-half fightback.
Exeter led at the break following touchdowns for hooker Dan Frost and centre Tamati Tua, with Henry Slade converting both scores, as Gloucester were reduced to a solitary Santi Carreras penalty.
But tries in quick succession after the interval for fly-half Gareth Anscombe and replacement prop Jamal Ford-Robinson, one converted by Carreras, put them ahead.
Carreras, though, also missed a conversion and a penalty, and Exeter closed the game out via a Slade penalty and Iosefa-Scott’s try.
“It was awesome,” said England centre Slade, playing at fly-half on Sunday. “Confidence has been low. Naturally, when you lose games on the bounce, you do lose confidence.
“But the boys have been scrapping and fighting. There has been a lot of heartache, and to come out on the right side today makes it all the better because it has taken so long.”
– © AFP 2024
