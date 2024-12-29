Advertisement
More Stories
Henry Slade and Exeter team-mates celebrate. Alamy Stock Photo
Freefinally off the mark

Exeter finally end Premiership losing streak

The Chiefs won in the Premiership for the first time in 232 days.
10.16pm, 29 Dec 2024

EXETER CLAIMED A first English Premiership victory of the season at the ninth attempt as they edged out Gloucester 22-15 on Sunday.

The Chiefs climbed off the basement above Newcastle after a nervy encounter at Sandy Park.

Prop Josh Iosefa-Scott’s late try secured the points following a strong Gloucester second-half fightback.

Exeter led at the break following touchdowns for hooker Dan Frost and centre Tamati Tua, with Henry Slade converting both scores, as Gloucester were reduced to a solitary Santi Carreras penalty.

But tries in quick succession after the interval for fly-half Gareth Anscombe and replacement prop Jamal Ford-Robinson, one converted by Carreras, put them ahead.

Carreras, though, also missed a conversion and a penalty, and Exeter closed the game out via a Slade penalty and Iosefa-Scott’s try.

“It was awesome,” said England centre Slade, playing at fly-half on Sunday. “Confidence has been low. Naturally, when you lose games on the bounce, you do lose confidence.

“But the boys have been scrapping and fighting. There has been a lot of heartache, and to come out on the right side today makes it all the better because it has taken so long.”

– © AFP 2024

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie