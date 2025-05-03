Andrew Coscoran storms to 3000m win at Grand Slam Track in Miami

ANDREW COSCORAN STORMED to 3000m victory at the Grand Slam Track meet in Miami on Friday night.

The Dubliner out-kicked a world-class field, pipping Olympic double-medallist Grant Fisher on the line, to clock 8:17.56.

Advertisement

Corcoran was fifth at the bell after a slow burn, but produced a 54-second final lap and 11.89 second-last 100m to finish ahead of USA star Fisher (8.17.60) and Great Britain’s recent European 3000m indoor silver medallist George Mills (8:17.77),

Coscoran is now in the mix for a $100,000 [€88,485] pay day at the second of Michael Johnson’s new Grand Slams — a direct challenge to the Diamond League.

Each Grand Slam race has eight participants who go head-to-head across two events and the athlete who accumulates the highest points total across both wins the top prize.

Coscoran claimed 12 points for his 3000m win, and will race again in the 5000m on Sunday night [9.44pm Irish time, TNT Sports 2].

First overall takes $100,000 [€88,485], second pockets $50k [€44,242] and third walks away with $30k [€26,545].

“I came in with a good game plan; wait until 120m to go and then start winding, that’s how it worked out and the plan worked, so I’m happy out,” Corcoran said after his 3000m victory.

“I’ve been in a couple of neck-and-neck races where I’m falling over the line — so when I was coming over the line, I was like, ‘Do I need to actually fall over here to get this?’ With a couple of meters to go, I was like, ‘I definitely have this.’”

Looking forward to Sunday, the Balbriggan native added: “The thing is I’ve probably raced one 5K in the last five years.

“It was alright, it was 13:12, but these guys are well experienced in the 5K. I’m gonna hang in and try to make a move like I did today and maybe that’s enough. We’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Rhasidat Adeleke and Brian Fay are in action at the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League in China this afternoon. Adeleke goes into the 200m at 1.01pm Irish time, with Fay out at the earlier time of 12.26pm across 5000m. Virgin Media Two have live coverage from midday.