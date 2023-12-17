LIVE: Exeter v Munster, Champions Cup

Right so, time to call it…
Who do you think will win today’s game?
Poll Results:
Murray Kinsella is at Sandy Park for us. In his match preview, he makes the point that Munster must deliver in Exeter after leaving themselves under pressure:
Time for Munster to roll out another of their memorable away days in the Champions Cup.
They’ve left themselves with work to do after a draw at home against Bayonne last weekend and it would be no surprise if the pressure sees them produce against Exeter at Sandy Park this afternoon.
This is only Round 2 of their pool campaign but already there is heat on Graham Rowntree’s men to deliver a win on the road.
With Northampton already sitting top of Pool 3 after two wins from two, Munster can ill afford to let Exeter notch their second victory in two games, which would leave the English sides well in front and the Irish province chasing. Munster still have pool games away to Toulon and at home to Northampton in January to come, but home advantage in the knock-out stages will be as crucial as ever. Success today in Exeter would make Rowntree’s Christmas far more comfortable…
-
The Munster camp have been speaking to ITV.
Tadhg Beirne labelled this a must-win game, discussing the southern province’s need to “hit the ground running” and the importance of some set-piece fixes as they focus on themselves.
“This game is going to be huge for us, that hasn’t changed,” Beirne said. “The draw last weekend was disappointing… we feel like we have to win this game.”
“Last week felt like a bit of a loss,” Graham Rowntree added.
“Our form on the road, we won’t look at that, we’ll look at what’s in front of us and the first 20 minutes of this game before anything else.”
TEAM NEWS: Here’s a look at your XVs for this afternoon’s clash.
Munster ring the changes, with Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch and Craig Casey brought into the backline, while Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer and Jack O’Donoghue are drafted into the pack. There are some positional changes, with Oil Jagger and Brian Gleeson set for Champions Cup debuts from the bench.
Exeter
- 15. Tommy Wyatt
- 14. Olly Woodburn
- 13. Henry Slade
- 12. Joe Hawkins
- 11. Ben Hammersley
- 10. Harvey Skinner
- 9. Tom Cairns
- 1. Scott Sio
- 2. Dan Frost
- 3. Ehren Painter
- 4. Rusi Tuima
- 5. Dafydd Jenkins (captain)
- 6. Lewis Pearson
- 7. Jacques Vermeulen
- 8. Greg Fisilau
Replacements
- 16. Max Norey
- 17. Nika Abuladze
- 18. Marcus Street
- 19. Jack Dunne
- 20. Ross Vintcent
- 21. Stu Townsend
- 22. Ollie Devoto
- 23. Rory O’Loughlin
Munster
- 15. Shane Daly
- 14. Calvin Nash
- 12. Antoine Frisch
- 12. Alex Nankivell
- 11. Seán O’Brien
- 10. Jack Crowley
- 9. Craig Casey
- 1. Jeremy Loughman
- 2. Diarmuid Barron
- 3. Stephen Archer
- 4. Gavin Coombes
- 5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
- 6. Tom Ahern
- 7. John Hodnett
- 8. Jack O’Donoghue
Replacements
- 16. Eoghan Clarke
- 17. Josh Wycherley
- 18. Oli Jager
- 19. Brian Gleeson
- 20. Alex Kendellen
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Rory Scannell
- 23. Ben O’Connor
Referee: Mathieu Raynal [France].
Hello, and welcome to The 42’s live coverage of this afternoon’s Champions Cup clash between Exeter and Munster.
Graham Rowntree’s men are aiming to bounce back from disappointment against Bayonne at Sandy Park. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are looking to make it two wins from two on home soil.
Kick-off is 1pm, with the game live on ITV1 and TNT Sports 1, but we’ll keep you updated right here.