LIVE: Exeter v Munster, Champions Cup

Murray Kinsella is at Sandy Park for us. In his match preview, he makes the point that Munster must deliver in Exeter after leaving themselves under pressure:

Time for Munster to roll out another of their memorable away days in the Champions Cup.

They’ve left themselves with work to do after a draw at home against Bayonne last weekend and it would be no surprise if the pressure sees them produce against Exeter at Sandy Park this afternoon.

This is only Round 2 of their pool campaign but already there is heat on Graham Rowntree’s men to deliver a win on the road.

With Northampton already sitting top of Pool 3 after two wins from two, Munster can ill afford to let Exeter notch their second victory in two games, which would leave the English sides well in front and the Irish province chasing. Munster still have pool games away to Toulon and at home to Northampton in January to come, but home advantage in the knock-out stages will be as crucial as ever. Success today in Exeter would make Rowntree’s Christmas far more comfortable…