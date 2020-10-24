BE PART OF THE TEAM

Exeter edge Wasps in Premiership final to seal double

The win follows up Exeter’s 31-27 victory over France’s Racing 92 in last week’s Champions Cup final.

By AFP Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 8:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,125 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5244070
Exeter players celebrate their victory over Wasps.
Image: PA
Image: PA

EXETER COMPLETED AN English and European double as they beat Wasps 19-13 in a tense Premiership final at a rainswept Twickenham on Saturday.

Victory saw Exeter become just the fourth English club to win both the Premiership and European titles in the same season following their thrilling 31-27 victory over France’s Racing 92 in last week’s Champions Cup final in Bristol.

Exeter were 16-13 up with five minutes left when Wasps opted for an attacking line-out rather than try to kick an equalising penalty only for the Chiefs’ Scotland lock Jonny Gray to steal their ball.

Both Exeter and Wasps — without several first-choice players due to the coronavirus — scored a try apiece.

But a faultless kicking display by Exeter captain Joe Simmonds, who landed four penalties and a conversion, proved decisive.

Exeter led 13-10 at the break after England centre Henry Slade scored a fine solo try before Wasps hit back with one of their own through Tana Umaga.

An attritional second half saw Exeter’s pack just do enough to give fly-half Simmonds the chances he needed, including a penalty with the last kick of the game that sealed victory.

Exeter, only promoted to the Premiership 10 years ago, have now joined Leicester, Wasps and Saracens as English double winners.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

