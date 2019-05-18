This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 18 May, 2019
Manchester City smash six past Watford to claim FA Cup and seal historic domestic treble

David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne were all on target at Wembley.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 May 2019, 6:53 PM
1 hour ago 7,714 Views 51 Comments
https://the42.ie/4641808
Image: Nigel French
Image: Nigel French
Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal at Wembley.
Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal at Wembley.
Image: Nigel French

MANCHESTER CITY CLINCHED an unprecedented domestic treble by winning the FA Cup thanks to a Raheem Sterling-inspired 6-0 hammering of Watford at Wembley, equalling the record for the biggest win in the competition’s final.

Pep Guardiola’s men needed penalties to beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup final and were run extremely close by Liverpool in the Premier League, but Saturday’s triumph was a procession as City rounded off an historic campaign in incredible fashion.

Although the first big chance of the game was created by Watford, a dominant City made them pay just before the half-hour with David Silva’s first goal since December and Raheem Sterling doubled their advantage with 38 minutes on the clock.

Watford’s positive start to the second period was futile and ruthless City swept them away in style, as Jesus set up substitute Kevin De Bruyne and then got in on the act himself.

Sterling rounded off a glorious day for Guardiola’s men by completing his hat-trick with two in the last nine minutes.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

COMMENTS (51)

Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
