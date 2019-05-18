Manchester City smash six past Watford to claim FA Cup and seal historic domestic treble

MANCHESTER CITY CLINCHED an unprecedented domestic treble by winning the FA Cup thanks to a Raheem Sterling-inspired 6-0 hammering of Watford at Wembley, equalling the record for the biggest win in the competition’s final.

Pep Guardiola’s men needed penalties to beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup final and were run extremely close by Liverpool in the Premier League, but Saturday’s triumph was a procession as City rounded off an historic campaign in incredible fashion.

Although the first big chance of the game was created by Watford, a dominant City made them pay just before the half-hour with David Silva’s first goal since December and Raheem Sterling doubled their advantage with 38 minutes on the clock.

Watford’s positive start to the second period was futile and ruthless City swept them away in style, as Jesus set up substitute Kevin De Bruyne and then got in on the act himself.

Sterling rounded off a glorious day for Guardiola’s men by completing his hat-trick with two in the last nine minutes.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: