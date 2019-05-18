7 mins ago

What the managers have said…

Pep Guardiola: “If we win, the season is extraordinary. If we don’t I think it’s still extraordinary.

“Watford and Wolves are the best teams outside of the top six. Javi Gracia is an experienced manager from working in other countries and I think he is an excellent guy, an excellent manager and knows exactly what to do.

“They have huge talent up front, many physical players, good on set-pieces and this is a final, we know what can happen. We believe a lot in ourselves and we will have to find the antidote to beat them.”

Source: Martin Rickett

Javi Gracia: “We’re going to create chances and if you score like we did when I was in Malaga playing against Barcelona, for example, we won 1-0.

“It was something nobody expected, but it happened and then always you have one chance to win and we have to work for it.

“I’m sure next game against City it will be different, but all the experiences you have help you.”