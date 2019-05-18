Pep Guardiola’s men are seeking to complete a historic domestic treble against Watford at Wembley.
🔥 | @ManCity's players are led out by captain @VincentKompany in shirts commemorating the 50th anniversary of their 1969 #FACup win.
What the managers have said…
Pep Guardiola: “If we win, the season is extraordinary. If we don’t I think it’s still extraordinary.
“Watford and Wolves are the best teams outside of the top six. Javi Gracia is an experienced manager from working in other countries and I think he is an excellent guy, an excellent manager and knows exactly what to do.
“They have huge talent up front, many physical players, good on set-pieces and this is a final, we know what can happen. We believe a lot in ourselves and we will have to find the antidote to beat them.”
Javi Gracia: “We’re going to create chances and if you score like we did when I was in Malaga playing against Barcelona, for example, we won 1-0.
“It was something nobody expected, but it happened and then always you have one chance to win and we have to work for it.
“I’m sure next game against City it will be different, but all the experiences you have help you.”
Right, 20 minutes to go before kick-off at Wembley. How do you see this one going? Let us know below!
So, today’s teams will line out as:
MAN CITY: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling.
Substitutes: Danilo, Stones, Aguero, De Bruyne, Sane, Otamendi, Muric.
WATFORD: Gomes, Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas, Capoue, Doucoure, Hughes, Pereyra, Deulofeu, Deeney.
Substitutes: : Janmaat, Cleverley, Success, Masina, Gray, Foster, Kabasele.
Your City line-up for the #FACupFinal! 🏆— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 18, 2019
XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus
Subs | Muric, Danilo, Stones, Aguero, De Bruyne, Sané, Otamendi
🔵 @haysworldwide #mancity pic.twitter.com/X6eSjOpnsC
And here's our @EmiratesFACup final bench 🔢 pic.twitter.com/0rbbvtDBo7— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 18, 2019
Let’s get started with the team news…
Good afternoon everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this year’s FA Cup final between indestructible juggernauts Manchester City and plucky, humble underdogs Watford.
Once upon a time FA Cup final day was right up there as one of the biggest, most unmissable events in the annual sporting calendar. The Super Bowl, Wimbledon, the Masters, Champions Hurdle, Heineken Cup, FAI Cup, Tour de France, All-Ireland finals, FA Cup.
Each one in itself a staple in the yearly sporting diet, you cannot escape the build-up, the daily coverage, all the previews. But alas over the last decade or so with the proliferation of the Premier League and Champions League, the poor old FA Cup just isn’t the seismic event it used to be.
Such sentiments can make someone sound like an old man pining for days of old, but the simple truth of the matter is that the FA Cup does not pack the same punch it did in decades past.
Just about everybody is anticipating a Manchester City win here today, however it is that hope, that chance of the underdog causing an upset which has made (and continues to make) the FA Cup a competition we refuse to give up on entirely.
Wigan defied the odds against Man City in 2013 when Ben Watson’s meaty header handed Dave Whelan and Wigan Athletic the famous trophy, with Roberto Mancini sacked just a few days later.
Watford will be hoping to draw inspiration from that performance as they try and prevent Pep Guardiola’s side from becoming the first-ever men’s team in English football to complete a domestic treble of the Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup.
Make no bones about it, the odds are stacked in City’s favour. However Javi Gracia has built an incredibly impressive team since taking over at Vicarage Road since taking over last January.
With players of immense quality like Troy Deeney, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu to boast and a dramatic extra-time victory over Wolves in the semi-finals behind them, the Hornets will be confident they can cause an upset here today.
Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 5.00pm, with today’s game live on BBC One if you happen to be near a TV set for the afternoon.
