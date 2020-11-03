Ireland underage midfielder Hodge wins FA Youth Cup with Man City

MANCHESTER CITY WON the FA Youth Cup for the first time in 12 years last night.

The club, beaten finalists in four of the U18 competition’s last five finals, overcame Chelsea 3-2 in an entertaining game at a blustery St George’s Park.

Ireland U19 international Joe Hodge started at the base of midfield as a trio with captain Tommy Doyle and James McAtee.

English-born Hodge, who qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Dublin-born grandmother was named City’s Scholar of the Year in July.

Chelsea went ahead through Marcel Lewis, but City levelled thanks to James McAtee. Liam Delap, the son of ex-Ireland midfielder Rory, then set up Morgan Rogers to make it 2-1.

Lewis’ effort deflected in off Taylor Harwood-Bellis to restore parity, but Cole Palmer — who missed the decisive penalty in the shootout defeat to Liverpool in 2019′s final — proved the match winner late on.

The victory adds to City’s success in the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday.

