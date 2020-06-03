FAI agree to undergo restructuring and 'required constitutional reform'

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland says it plans to proceed with restructuring and “required constitutional reform” as it continues to recover from years of neglect, leading to its present financially perilous situation.

The Irish government were required to financially support the embattled association following revelations regarding the debt it has accrued.

A new set-up has seen an increase in the number of independent directors from four to six, with Gary Owens and Niall Quinn appointed as interim CEO and interim deputy CEO respectively.

Criticism remains of how the association is being run and the various stipulations that have been put in place since the widespread changes were initiated, with news emerging this week that Nixon Morton — an FAI Council member — has written to both Uefa and Fifa to express concerns over perceived issues with the status quo.

After the board met last night, the FAI this afternoon released a statement reaffirming its commitment to change and evolution of the set-up amid a precarious time for Irish soccer that has seen several domestic clubs struggle to cope with the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The statement read: “The Board of the Football Association of Ireland unanimously agreed at a meeting on Tuesday night to proceed with its plans to develop a strategy incorporating a planned restructuring of the Association, supported by the required constitutional reform for the benefit of everyone involved in football in Ireland.

“The Board is further committed to regaining the trust of the public and the key stakeholders who are supporting the Association to help them achieve that plan. The Board are further committed to implementing the highest standards of corporate governance and will ensure that all those involved in the game of football will be represented democratically in any future structure.

“The Board of the FAI is available to engage in dialogue with any stakeholder with constructive input during this process, in the interest of developing and promoting the game in Ireland.

“The Board will continue to work on charting a safe return to football and completing the process for the appointment of a CEO.”