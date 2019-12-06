This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI reveal liabilities of over €55 million in 'shocking' financial report

The 2018 accounts show that the FAI paid a €462,000 settlement to former CEO John Delaney

By Paul Fennessy Friday 6 Dec 2019, 1:55 PM
22 minutes ago
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO
The FAI chiefs are facing the media.
The FAI chiefs are facing the media.
Image: INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has disclosed that the organisation has current net liabilities of over €55 million, in a report released today.

The 2018 accounts show that the FAI paid a €462,000 settlement to former CEO John Delaney, which was confirmed in today’s press conference at Abbotstown.

The accounts also revealed that Martin O’Neill, Roy Keane and other members of the previous manager’s backroom staff were paid  €1,903,277 in severance.

Outgoing FAI President Donal Conway at today’s press conference admitted the association’s financial model was “clearly not fit for purpose”.

You can read the account details in full here.

More to follow

