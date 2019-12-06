FAI reveal liabilities of over €55 million in 'shocking' financial report

The FAI chiefs are facing the media.

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has disclosed that the organisation has current net liabilities of over €55 million, in a report released today.

The 2018 accounts show that the FAI paid a €462,000 settlement to former CEO John Delaney, which was confirmed in today’s press conference at Abbotstown.

The accounts also revealed that Martin O’Neill, Roy Keane and other members of the previous manager’s backroom staff were paid €1,903,277 in severance.

Outgoing FAI President Donal Conway at today’s press conference admitted the association’s financial model was “clearly not fit for purpose”.

