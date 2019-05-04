This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI and Sport Ireland invite football community to 'submit ideas on the future of the game'

It has been a difficult few months for the embattled organisation.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 4 May 2019, 6:52 PM
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland and Sport Ireland are inviting members of the football community to “submit their ideas on the future of the game”.

It has been a difficult few months for the embattled organisation with a series of controversies leading to all board members stating their intention to step down in the coming months, while former CEO and current executive vice-president John Delaney is currently on leave pending an investigation.

Recent problems have led to a Governance Review Group being established by the FAI and Sport Ireland.

A joint statement from the two organisations says that they have “written to FAI members, sponsors and key stakeholders in Irish football inviting them to submit their ideas on the future of the game”.

The statement continues: “The Group has written to AGM Members of the FAI, the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland and FAI sponsors and has invited them to share their views on FAI governance reform via email to governance@fai.ie

“Members of the public are also invited to make submissions. All submissions should clearly identify the person making the submission and their role in football.

“The invitation from the Governance Review Group invites stakeholders to contribute to the debate on the future shape of the FAI in key areas.

“Recipients have been asked what are the skills, knowledge, experience, attributes, expertise and backgrounds that they would like to see represented on the FAI Board in terms of structures to govern and manage the business of the Association.

“They have also been asked what skills, knowledge, experience, attributes and expertise and backgrounds they would like to see represented on the FAI Council.

“Stakeholders are asked for any views on areas that should be specifically dealt with by the Committee structure and if there are any other matters that the Governance Review Group should consider. The closing date for submissions to the Group is May 20th.

“A draft report from the Group is expected by early June to facilitate rule changes ahead of the Association’s AGM in Trim at the end of July.”

It has been another eventful week for the FAI. Yesterday, it was announced that Paul Cooke, an accountant and former Managing Director of The Star and the Sunday Business Post newspapers, will become the next Honorary Treasurer of the Association

It was also confirmed on Friday that the state’s corporate watchdog has launched High Court proceedings over FAI matters. 

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

