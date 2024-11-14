Ogbene and Brosnan the big winners at FAI International Awards

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE AND Courtney Brosnan have been named as the FAI Senior Men’s and Women’s International Players of the Year.

Ogbene — who is currently out injured — got the nod ahead of Gavin Bazunu and Evan Ferguson after his first-ever nomination, while goalkeeper Brosnan takes the women’s prize for the second year in a row. Katie McCabe and Niamh Fahey were the other nominees.

The duo were honoured at the 34th International Awards at the Aviva Stadium this evening, as winners were confirmed across several categories before Ireland’s Nations League clash with Finland.

Evan Ferguson and Heather Payne landed the Young Player of the Year awards for the second successive year, while McCabe’s World Cup Olimpico against Canada was selected as Goal of the Year.

92-cap Niall Quinn and Nora McHugh, the first WNT captain, were inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame, as recently-retired match official Michelle O’Neill received the Special Merit Award.

Shamrock Rovers’ Lee Grace was among the other winners as League of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year for performances in the 2023 season.

Otherwise, displays from June 2023 to June 2024 were considered, with a jury from Soccer Writers’ Ireland helping with certain selections.

FAI International Award winners

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year

Chiedozie Ogbene

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

Courtney Brosnan

Young Men’s International Player of the Year

Evan Ferguson

Young Women’s International Player of the Year

Heather Payne

International Goal of the Year

WNT | Katie McCabe vs Canada

Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year

Andrew Moran

Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

Mark O’Mahony

Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

Kate Thompson

Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year

Danny McGrath

Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

Harry McGlinchey

Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

Keeva Flynn

Men’s Under-16 International Player of the Year

Michael Noonan

Women’s Under-16 International Player of the Year

Ella Kelly

Men’s Under-15 International Player of the Year

David Dunne

Under-15 Girls’ FAI Schools International Player of the Year

Madison McGuane (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally)

Under-18 Boys FAI Schools International Player of the Year

Daire Patton (Summerhill College, Sligo)

Football For All International Player of the Year

Chloe Kenna (Street Leagues)

Amateur Player of the Year

Garbhan Friel (Cockhill Celtic)

League of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year – Sponsored by SSE Airtricity

Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers)

Hall of Fame

Niall Quinn

Nora McHugh

Special Merit

Michelle O’Neill

