Ogbene and Brosnan the big winners at FAI International Awards

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE AND Courtney Brosnan have been named as the FAI Senior Men’s and Women’s International Players of the Year.
Ogbene — who is currently out injured — got the nod ahead of Gavin Bazunu and Evan Ferguson after his first-ever nomination, while goalkeeper Brosnan takes the women’s prize for the second year in a row. Katie McCabe and Niamh Fahey were the other nominees.
The duo were honoured at the 34th International Awards at the Aviva Stadium this evening, as winners were confirmed across several categories before Ireland’s Nations League clash with Finland.
Evan Ferguson and Heather Payne landed the Young Player of the Year awards for the second successive year, while McCabe’s World Cup Olimpico against Canada was selected as Goal of the Year.
92-cap Niall Quinn and Nora McHugh, the first WNT captain, were inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame, as recently-retired match official Michelle O’Neill received the Special Merit Award.
Shamrock Rovers’ Lee Grace was among the other winners as League of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year for performances in the 2023 season.
Otherwise, displays from June 2023 to June 2024 were considered, with a jury from Soccer Writers’ Ireland helping with certain selections.
FAI International Award winners
Senior Men’s International Player of the Year
Chiedozie Ogbene
Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
Courtney Brosnan
Young Men’s International Player of the Year
Evan Ferguson
Young Women’s International Player of the Year
Heather Payne
International Goal of the Year
WNT | Katie McCabe vs Canada
Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year
Andrew Moran
Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Mark O’Mahony
Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Kate Thompson
Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year
Danny McGrath
Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Harry McGlinchey
Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Keeva Flynn
Men’s Under-16 International Player of the Year
Michael Noonan
Women’s Under-16 International Player of the Year
Ella Kelly
Men’s Under-15 International Player of the Year
David Dunne
Under-15 Girls’ FAI Schools International Player of the Year
Madison McGuane (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally)
Under-18 Boys FAI Schools International Player of the Year
Daire Patton (Summerhill College, Sligo)
Football For All International Player of the Year
Chloe Kenna (Street Leagues)
Amateur Player of the Year
Garbhan Friel (Cockhill Celtic)
League of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year – Sponsored by SSE Airtricity
