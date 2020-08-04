This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 23 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Jack Byrne and Celtic's Lee O'Connor among FAI Player of the Year Awards winners

The full list of men’s and women’s underage winners were announced today.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 3:53 PM
20 minutes ago 351 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5167418

JACK BYRNE HAS been named the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year by the FAI. 

The association has today announced Shamrock Rovers midfielder Byrne, as well as all the underage international winners for 2019. 

Dubliner Byrne, who also claimed the PFAI’s Player of the Year for his exploits, led the Hoops to the FAI Cup and runners-up in the Premier Division last year.

U21 Player of the Year went to Lee O’Connor of Celtic. The Waterford native was a key player for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21s at full-back, while he also made his senior international debut against New Zealand in November. 

lee-oconnor Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne and (right) Lee O'Connor of Celtic both claimed awards. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Another player on the books at Celtic, Jonathan Afolabi, earned U19 Player of the Year, while Derby County midfielder Jason Knight (U18) and Man City’s Academy Player of the Year Joe Hodge (U17) have also been recognised for their performances in a green jersey. 

The FAI are staggering the release of all last year’s winners, and the Senior Women’s Player of the Year and International Goal of the Year will be announced tomorrow morning.

Here are today’s winners: 

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

U21 International Player of the Year

Lee O’Connor

U19 Men’s International Player of the Year

Jonathan Afolabi

U19 Women’s International Player of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle

U18 Men’s International Player of the Year

Jason Knight

U17 Men’s International Player of the Year

Joe Hodge

U17 Women’s International Player of the Year

Eabha O’Mahony

U16 Men’s International Player of the Year

Ben McCormack

U16 Women’s International Player of the Year

Kerryann Brown

U15 Men’s International Player of the Year

Glory Nzingo

U15 Women’s Schools International Player of the Year

Jessie Stapleton (Palmerstown Community School)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)

Junior International Player of the Year

Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year

Rob Slevin (University College Cork)

Schools International Player of the Year

Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)

Football For All International Player of the Year

Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)

