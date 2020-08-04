Jack Byrne and Celtic's Lee O'Connor among FAI Player of the Year Awards winners

JACK BYRNE HAS been named the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year by the FAI.
The association has today announced Shamrock Rovers midfielder Byrne, as well as all the underage international winners for 2019.
Dubliner Byrne, who also claimed the PFAI’s Player of the Year for his exploits, led the Hoops to the FAI Cup and runners-up in the Premier Division last year.
U21 Player of the Year went to Lee O’Connor of Celtic. The Waterford native was a key player for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21s at full-back, while he also made his senior international debut against New Zealand in November.
Another player on the books at Celtic, Jonathan Afolabi, earned U19 Player of the Year, while Derby County midfielder Jason Knight (U18) and Man City’s Academy Player of the Year Joe Hodge (U17) have also been recognised for their performances in a green jersey.
The FAI are staggering the release of all last year’s winners, and the Senior Women’s Player of the Year and International Goal of the Year will be announced tomorrow morning.
Here are today’s winners:
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)
U21 International Player of the Year
Lee O’Connor
U19 Men’s International Player of the Year
Jonathan Afolabi
U19 Women’s International Player of the Year
Sadhbh Doyle
U18 Men’s International Player of the Year
Jason Knight
U17 Men’s International Player of the Year
Joe Hodge
U17 Women’s International Player of the Year
Eabha O’Mahony
U16 Men’s International Player of the Year
Ben McCormack
U16 Women’s International Player of the Year
Kerryann Brown
U15 Men’s International Player of the Year
Glory Nzingo
U15 Women’s Schools International Player of the Year
Jessie Stapleton (Palmerstown Community School)
Intermediate Player of the Year
Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)
Junior International Player of the Year
Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)
Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year
Rob Slevin (University College Cork)
Schools International Player of the Year
Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)
Football For All International Player of the Year
Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)
