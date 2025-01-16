FAI attempt to explain away ‘misinterpretations’ may not be the end of Healy episode

THE APPOINTMENT OF Carla Ward as the new head coach of the women’s national team is a significant coup for Marc Canham and the FAI, and the Association managed to get within two hours of her unveiling without having it overshadowed by their awesome capacity for sideshow.

Ward’s appointment process was done quietly and quickly – 35 days separated the press releasing bidding farewell to Eileen Gleeson and heralding Ward – and she is a formidable appointment, with a CV rich in overachievement in the WSL.

But just as Ward was introduced to the Irish public today, she was also introduced to the FAI, with her press conference dominated by questions around Gleeson’s former assistant, Colin Healy.

Healy left the FAI with Gleeson in December, much to the disappointment of some of the players: Denise O’Sullivan and Caitlin Hayes publicly aired their dismay in hearing of Healy’s exit.

A couple of hours before Ward’s unveiling at the Aviva Stadium, Healy published a lengthy statement via his representatives, detailing the manner of his exit from the FAI last month. He was likely aware that CEO David Courell and chief football officer Canham would be taking questions at the press conference.

Healy made some startling claims against the FAI, and Canham in particular, saying he was offered the opportunity to take the manager’s job at Cobh Ramblers in November, and discussed the opportunity with Canham.

There is a heartbreaking context here: Healy’s wife, Kelly, died in April of last year, and so the Cobh job was attractive to Healy as it offered him a coaching job closer to his Cork home, where he is now raising his two children as a single father.

Healy says he rejected the Cobh job because Canham offered him a verbal assurance he would recommend to the FAI board that Healy and Gleeson’s contracts would be extended. This conversation took place before the Euro 2025 play-off against Wales, with Ireland’s ultimate defeat hastening Gleeson and Healy’s exits.

“I eventually made the decision to stay with the WNT, and allowed my heart to rule my head based on the confidence Marc Canham shown that I’d continue to work with the FAI beyond my contract expiration”, said Healy in his statement.

Facing the media today, Canham initially said this conversation with Healy was confidential, and it wasn’t his intention to divulge it publicly. It was pointed out to Canham that Healy’s statement meant the confidentiality ship had sailed, from which point more detail was wrangled out of Canham.

“I assured him that after the Wales game, if we’d qualified, there would be no need to have a conversation as we would be in Switzerland competing in the Euros. If we didn’t qualify we would do a review and look to make a quick decision,” said Canham.

“We didn’t give Colin any absolute guarantees of assurances that his contract would be renewed.

“Eileen was the head coach and in any conversation the priority would be the head coach, as the first conversation. The decision would be made following a review that we have done across other teams and head coaches. There were no guarantees of assurances given to Colin that we would renew his contract.”

In essence, Canham’s view is Healy misinterpreted their conversation.

“Any interpretation of assurances were their interpretation of that conversation and I was always clear there would be a review after the campaign had finished and decision made then,” said Canham when asked if he believed Healy had misinterpreted things.

The 42 put it to Canham this was one heck of a misinterpretation on Healy’s behalf, given his personal circumstances was the primary reason he was considering the Cobh job.

“We were clear in communication with Colin and his agent that we would not have stood in his way. We gave him permission to speak to the club. It was his choice to turn down that opportunity,” replied Canham.

Healy also revealed CEO David Courell texted him his best wishes on 12 December, the day after Canham told Healy his contract would not be renewed. In this message, Healy says Courell appeared to be under the impression that Healy himself had made the decision to step away.

“Rather surprisingly, David also expressed genuine sorrow that it had been communicated to him that I had made the decision not to continue, whilst also being very clear that the FAI would have welcomed an opportunity for me to continue my work with them,” said Healy. “By reply I informed David that it was not my decision to leave and that I was, in fact, let go.”

This begs a question posed by Healy in his statement: how was Courell of one view, and Canham of another?

Courell explained that this was not the case. Instead, Healy had misunderstood his message too.

“In terms of the exchange I had with Colin, it was very clear that his contract had not been renewed, it could not have been any clearer,” said Courell, going on to say he knew Healy was on the job market at that point, but the FAI were open to Healy returning as assistant to the next manager, if that manager wished it to happen. (Ultimately Ward will be assisted by former Irish international Alan Mahon.)

“That is a misunderstanding by Colin,” continued Courell. “We could not have been clearer that his contract had concluded. The belief I had was that he had a genuine opportunity elsewhere, and while he could have sat back and waited to see what head coach was appointed and take his chances, if he’d be appointed as a number two, I expressed that I would understand if he did take another opportunity as there was a risk for him. That was simply the correspondence we had.”

Seasoned FAI watchers will remember it’s less than a year since the Association’s last headline-worthy series of misinterpretations, with former CEO Jonathan Hill’s holiday pay controversy attributed to the fact the finance director misunderstood Hill’s joke on the topic. It would appear the FAI still have work to do on their communication skills.

Healy is a popular and highly respected figure within the Irish game, and is certainly not renowned for seeking attention. He thought long and hard about the publication of today’s statement, saying he waited for a month after his exit so as not to be making any decisions out of emotion, following what he termed the most difficult year of his life.

Healy’s statement was lengthy, emotive, and not lightly issued, and the FAI’s leadership say it is founded on a series of misinterpretations. This may not be the end of an ugly episode.