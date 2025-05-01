Majborough earns Willie Mullins a 200th win of season on home soil

MAJBOROUGH BOUNCED BACK from his Cheltenham Festival defeat with a facile victory in the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown.

Last season’s Triumph Hurdle hero had looked every inch a top-class chaser in the making after winning his first two starts over the larger obstacles, but a juddering error two fences from home ultimately led to him suffering a surprise reverse in the Arkle at Prestbury Park in mid-March.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old was sent off at 4-11 to reward those who kept the faith back on home soil and while he pulled his way to the front on the second circuit and raced keenly throughout under Mark Walsh, he stamped his class from the home turn, pulling 14 lengths clear of the Arkle runner-up Only By Night.

Mullins, saddling his 200th winner of the season in Ireland, said: “He jumped today like we know he can jump. For some reason things didn’t go right for him in Cheltenham, but he’s redeemed himself today.

“He’s a huge, big horse but he’s very light framed and is an athlete every time you look at him. Looking at him in the parade ring today, there wasn’t one ounce of spare flesh on him, and I couldn’t have galloped him one more time.

“He’s only five and hopefully he’ll mature this summer. I’m looking forward to what he could mature into over the next 18 months or two years.

“What he did there you are looking at the Champion Chase, but he has enough pedigree to stay a trip.”