Dublin: 18°C Monday 20 September 2021
FAI confirm cup final fixture details for late November showdown

The announcement was made ahead of this Friday’s semi-final draw.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 20 Sep 2021, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago
The Aviva Stadium will host the game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE AVIVA STADIUM will host this year’s FAI Cup final on Sunday 28 November at 4pm.

The fixture details for the game were confirmed this afternoon by the FAI ahead of the semi-final draw this week.

The last four fixtures will be revealed when the draw takes place this Friday night following the coverage on RTÉ 2 of the Premier Division game between St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers.

Waterford FC, St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians are all safely through to the semi-finals following their quarter-final wins last Friday night.

Dundalk drew 3-3 with Finn Harps in the other quarter-final. The replay is set to take place tomorrow night at 7.45pm but Dundalk’s preparations for the game have been marred by Covid issues within their squad.

Dundalk are the reigning champions after their extra-time success against Shamrock Rovers last year. The remaining teams are all aiming to end title droughts of various lengths – St Pat’s (2014), Bohemians (2008), Waterford FC (1980), Finn Harps (1974).

