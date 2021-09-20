FAI confirm cup final fixture details for late November showdown

The Aviva Stadium will host the game.

THE AVIVA STADIUM will host this year’s FAI Cup final on Sunday 28 November at 4pm.

The fixture details for the game were confirmed this afternoon by the FAI ahead of the semi-final draw this week.

The last four fixtures will be revealed when the draw takes place this Friday night following the coverage on RTÉ 2 of the Premier Division game between St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers.

Waterford FC, St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians are all safely through to the semi-finals following their quarter-final wins last Friday night.

Dundalk drew 3-3 with Finn Harps in the other quarter-final. The replay is set to take place tomorrow night at 7.45pm but Dundalk’s preparations for the game have been marred by Covid issues within their squad.

Dundalk are the reigning champions after their extra-time success against Shamrock Rovers last year. The remaining teams are all aiming to end title droughts of various lengths – St Pat’s (2014), Bohemians (2008), Waterford FC (1980), Finn Harps (1974).

https://t.co/X9zf94pmtW FAI Cup Final date confirmed



The final will take place on Sunday, November 28 at the @AVIVAStadium with kick-off at 4pm



The semi-final draw will take place following the coverage of @stpatsfc v @ShamrockRovers on RTE2 on Friday#FAICup | @ExtraSportIre pic.twitter.com/OvvEKMRzxh — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 20, 2021

