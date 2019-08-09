This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork City need penalties to see off Cabinteely as Premier Division sides all advance

Upsets have been avoided so far in the 2019 FAI Cup.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Aug 2019, 11:05 PM
41 minutes ago 827 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4760268
Cork City's Gearoid Morrissey (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Cork City's Gearoid Morrissey (file pic).
Cork City's Gearoid Morrissey (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK CITY WERE a penalty shootout away from being eliminated in the first round of the FAI Cup by First Division side Cabinteely this evening.

City, who have reached every final since 2015, took a 20th-minute lead at Stradbrook through Conor McCarthy. However, Kevin Knight’s equaliser in the 76th minute sent the game to extra-time.

Rob Manley then put Cabo ahead with just four minutes of the additional period played, before Ronan Hurley struck on 119 minutes to set up a penalty shootout.

The first kick was taken by Manley, which Cork City goalkeeper Mark McNulty saved. Unfortunately for the hosts, all further penalties were converted, with Gearoid Morrissey finding the net to send the Leesiders through.

At Tallaght Stadium, Dan Carr’s first-half goal was enough for Shamrock Rovers to see off Finn Harps, as the Hoops seek to end a 32-year wait for FAI Cup success.

David Parkhouse continued his good goalscoring form for Derry City, who finally made the breakthrough in the 84th minute at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium to eliminate First Division strugglers Wexford.

Dan Carr of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after scoring against Finn Harps. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Despite falling behind to a Dean Williams goal just before the break, St Patrick’s Athletic defeated Bray Wanderers at Richmond Park thanks to second-half strikes from David Webster and former Liverpool youngster Glen McAuley.

Sligo Rovers were 8-0 winners over non-league Dublin outfit Glebe North. David Cawley and Kris Twardek each helped themselves to a hat-trick for Liam Buckley’s side, while Regan Donelon and Dante Leverock also found the net.

Ryan O’Shea’s 74th-minute goal made the difference for Drogheda United against FAI Intermediate Cup holders Avondale United, for whom John Donovan had cancelled out Mark Doyle’s early opener for the hosts.

Substitute Edmond O’Dwyer scored in the 79th minute to secure victory for Limerick against non-league side Cobh Wanderers at St Colman’s Park.

FAI Cup first round results

  • Bohemians 3-2 Shelbourne (match report)
  • AET: Cabinteely 2-2 Cork City (Cork City win 5-4 penalties)
  • Cobh Wanderers 0-1 Limerick
  • Derry City 1-0 Wexford
  • Drogheda United 2-1 Avondale United
  • Glebe North 0-8 Sligo Rovers
  • Saint Patrick’s Athletic 2-1 Bray Wanderers
  • Shamrock Rovers 1-0 Finn Harps

