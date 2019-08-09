Bohs overcome Shels in incredible cup tie after Mandroiu's late double

Bohemians 3

Shelbourne 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS LEFT IT late to come from two goals down in a hotly-contested Dublin derby, with Danny Mandroiu the hero as he struck twice at the death to send his side into the second round of the FAI Cup.

Danny Mandroiu of Bohemians pictured during tonight's game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The pre-match atmosphere was electric as spectators flooded into Dalymount Park, with both sets of raucous fans adding significantly to the occasion.

It was just a shame that the first half didn’t live up to the anticipation. The hosts dominated possession early on, but found it hard to break down a stubborn and well-drilled Shels rearguard.

Keith Long opted for a near-full-strength Bohs outfit, with Keith Buckley returning to captain the side, while Ireland U19 international Andy Lyons came in at right-back. It was Lyons who looked the most threatening for the home side, getting in behind Lorcan Fitzgerald or cutting inside.

Meanwhile, Shels — who are within four games of securing a return to the top flight — made five changes to the side that suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat at Cobh Ramblers last weekend.

Jaze Kabia looked a threat on the break with his pace, while Conan Byrne put in a dangerous free-kick that Derek Prendergast was inches away from getting a toe on.

Shelbourne's Oscar Brennan tangles with Andy Lyons of Bohemians. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The best chance of the game thus far came just after the restart, when Darragh Leahy picked out Bohs frontman Andre Wright, who was unlucky to see his powerful header come off the outside of the post.

Dayle Rooney and Danny Mandroiu exchanged strikes as the game came to life. The visitors missed a gilt-edged chance just before the hour-mark and really should have taken the lead. Jaze Kabia won the ball back brilliantly in the Bohs box, before teeing up Conan Byrne who missed from 10 yards out.

That was Byrne’s last action of the night as he was then replaced by Ciaran Kilduff, who made an instant impact by putting his side ahead. Shane Farrell showed great pace on the break before slipping in the veteran striker. Kilduff took his time before striking home with his left foot.

Bohs finally came to life and missed chance after chance to equalise, none better than one that fell to Luke Wade-Slater, who was put clean through on goal following a neat passing move on the edge of the area. However, he could only shoot tamely at the on-rushing Delany.

Bohs, chasing the equaliser, were caught on the break as Kilduff had the freedom of the half to play in Shane Farrell to smash home to the far post in the 82nd minute. Incredibly, Jaze Kabia was shown a second yellow card for time-wasting while returning to his own half.

Bohemians fans celebrate after their side's third goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Just as the tie looked beyond the Gypsies, Keith Buckley smashed home from the edge of the area with five minutes of normal time remaining.

And in the 88th minute, up stepped Danny Mandroiu, who hammered a deflected effort past the helpless Delany. But the former Brighton player wasn’t done yet.

After picking the ball up on the edge of the area, he struck a sweet effort into the top corner to win an incredible cup tie in breathtaking fashion.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot, Darragh Leahy, Aaron Barry, Danny Mandroiu, Danny Grant (Ross Tierney 85), Conor Levingston (Keith Ward 65), Andre Wright, Keith Buckley, James Finnerty, Andy Lyons, Luke Wade-Slater.

SHELBOURNE: Dean Delany, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Oscar Brennan, Conan Byrne (Ciaran Kilduff 61), Daniel McKenna, Shane Farrell, Dayle Rooney (Darragh Noone 79), Sean Quinn (James English 89), Derek Prendergast, Luke Byrne, Jaze Kabia.

Referee: Rob Harvey.