Tuesday 31 August 2021
Bohemians to host Maynooth University Town in FAI Cup quarter-finals

Meanwhile UCD will host Waterford while St Patrick’s Athletic take on Wexford.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 8:30 PM
Dalymount Park.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY TOWN will take on Bohemians in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup, while Dundalk have been handed a difficult away trip to play Finn Harps.

The draw for the last eight was made earlier this evening, with the games set set to take place across the weekend ending Sunday, 19 September.

And Leinster Senior League side Maynooth, who stunned First Division outfit Cobh Ramblers with a 3-2 win last weekend, will travel to Dalymount Park to take on Keith Long’s Bohemians.

Dundalk meanwhile will head to Donegal for a clash with Finn Harps, who currently sit two places above the struggling Lilywhites in the Premier Division table.

Elsewhere, UCD will host Waterford at the UCD Bowl, while St Patrick’s Athletic have been drawn at home to play Wexford.

All dates and kick-off times will be confirmed at a later date.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw

UCD v Waterford
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Wexford
Finn Harps v Dundalk
Bohemians v Maynooth University Town

