Wexford and Drogheda cruise into the last four with goal blitz

WEXFORD AND DROGHEDA United both scored four times to power their way into the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.

The First Division side produced a first-half blitz against fellow second-tier outfit Treaty United.

Two goals inside the opening eight minutes put the home side in command and third in the 23rd minute followed before a fourth right on the stroke of half time.

Divin Isamala headed home Wexford’s opener on six minutes and just over 60 seconds later the lead was doubled when Thomas Oluwa converted from the penalty spot.

It was that pair that did all the damage and Isamala had his second of the night when he made no mistake from close range soon after.

Drogheda fans in Athlone. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Treaty made two substitutes during a dismal first half and just when it looked like they would make it in for the interval with some hope of a comeback they conceded a fourth when Oluwa worked an opening on the edge of the box.

There was no stunning revival and they only had Trpimir Vrljičak’s 90th-minute consolation.

Wexford will be the only First Division side in the last four after Drogheda also enjoyed a 4-1 away to Athlone Town, although a late red card for Jack Keaney was a sour note.

Douglas James-Taylor was at the double for the Drogs, his two goals coming early in both halves to burst the home side.

His first came after 11 minutes when good pressure from former Athlone man Frantz Pierrot led to a mistake at the back and a simple tap-in for James-Taylor.

He showed good reactions for his second on 52 minutes, eventually turning the ball over the line after his header from a Darragh Markey bar rebounded off the bar.

Eleven minutes later, Ryan Brennan made certain of progress when he arrowed a free kick over the wall and into the net.

With nine minutes to go Adam Foley produced a fine solo effort before Keaney was sent off after conceding the penalty which Dean Ebbe converted.