Derry to host Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne take on Bohemians in FAI Cup quarter-finals

DERRY CITY WILL host Shamrock Rovers in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup following this evening’s draw on RTÉ 2FM.

Rovers currently lead second-placed Derry by seven points in the Premier Division table.

The draw also produced a Dublin derby as Shelbourne are set to host Bohemians – who earlier today parted ways with manager Keith Long.

Dundalk will travel to play Waterford FC, while the final tie sees Treaty United at home to UCD.

The quarter-final fixtures will be played on the weekend ending 18 September, with dates and kick-off times yet to be confirmed.

FAI Cup quarter-finals:

Shelbourne FC v Bohemian FC

Treaty United FC v UCD AFC

Waterford FC v Dundalk FC

Derry City FC v Shamrock Rovers FC

