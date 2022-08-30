Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 30 August 2022
Derry to host Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne take on Bohemians in FAI Cup quarter-finals

The fixtures are set to be played on the weekend ending 18 September.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 6:50 PM
1 hour ago 748 Views 0 Comments
Derry's Ryan Graydon with Sean Hoare of Shamrock Rovers.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

DERRY CITY WILL host Shamrock Rovers in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup following this evening’s draw on RTÉ 2FM.

Rovers currently lead second-placed Derry by seven points in the Premier Division table.

The draw also produced a Dublin derby as Shelbourne are set to host Bohemians – who earlier today parted ways with manager Keith Long.

Dundalk will travel to play Waterford FC, while the final tie sees Treaty United at home to UCD.

The quarter-final fixtures will be played on the weekend ending 18 September, with dates and kick-off times yet to be confirmed.

FAI Cup quarter-finals:

Shelbourne FC v Bohemian FC

Treaty United FC v UCD AFC

Waterford FC v Dundalk FC

Derry City FC v Shamrock Rovers FC 

