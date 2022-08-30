Derry to host Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne take on Bohemians in FAI Cup quarter-finals

DERRY CITY WILL host Shamrock Rovers in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup following this evening’s draw on RTÉ 2FM.
Rovers currently lead second-placed Derry by seven points in the Premier Division table.
The draw also produced a Dublin derby as Shelbourne are set to host Bohemians – who earlier today parted ways with manager Keith Long.
Dundalk will travel to play Waterford FC, while the final tie sees Treaty United at home to UCD.
The @ExtraIRL FAI Men’s Cup 2022 Quarter Final draw is complete!@shelsfc v @bfcdublin @TreatyUnitedFC v @UCDAFC@WaterfordFCie v @DundalkFC@derrycityfc v @ShamrockRovers— Game On 2FM (@GameOn2FM) August 30, 2022
Games played the weekend of Sept 18th
The quarter-final fixtures will be played on the weekend ending 18 September, with dates and kick-off times yet to be confirmed.
FAI Cup quarter-finals:
Shelbourne FC v Bohemian FC
Treaty United FC v UCD AFC
Differently
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 MembershipBecome a Member
Waterford FC v Dundalk FC
Derry City FC v Shamrock Rovers FC
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS