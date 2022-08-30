Keith Long dismissed as Bohemians manager

KEITH LONG’S REIGN as Bohemians manager has come to an end, the club announced today.

Long was appointed as manager in 2014, and he was the second-longest serving manager in the League of Ireland Premier Division prior to today’s announcement. His assistants Trevor Croly and Derek Pender will now take charge of the squad on an interim basis.

“It is with regret that Bohemian FC has today parted company with men’s first team manager Keith Long”, read a club statement. “The board of Bohemian FC wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for Keith’s dedication, loyalty and success during his time at the club.”

The club paid detailed tribute to Long’s work in today’s statement, though admitted that league results this season “have fallen short of his aspirations and most committed of efforts.”

Long was given the mandate to avoid relegation in his first season and instead finished fifth, going on to lead the club into Europe and a narrow penalty-shoot defeat to Fehervar on penalties in 2020. Bohs finished second in the league and a fantastic European run followed the following year, beating Stjarnan, Dudelange and PAOK in Conference League qualifier games at the Aviva Stadium before being knocked out on aggregate by the Greek giants. A further heartbreak followed at the Aviva later that year, as Bohs lost the FAI Cup final on penalties to Pat’s.

Georgie Kelly, Ross Tierney, Andy Lyons, and captain Keith Buckley all left the club after that cup final defeat, and this year proved a rebuild too far for Long, who was heavily backed in the summer window as Bohs signed nine new players. That didn’t lead to an immediate uptick in results, however, and last night’s loss to Pat’s was their third-straight home league defeat.

Bohs are sixth in the league, but only two points clear of eighth-placed Drogheda. They remain in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup, which is their only realistic route to securing European football next year.

“Keith showed a loyalty to our club that is rare in football, and he can call himself a true Bohemian”, continued the Bohs statement. “He embodies the values of our club and has represented it impeccably throughout his time here.

“As well as the many great nights he delivered over his time in charge, the contribution that he has made in working with the club to build structures and lay foundations for future success cannot be overstated.

“It is with regret that league results this season have fallen short of his aspirations and most committed of efforts.

“We are extremely appreciative for everything he has done for our club over his tenure, and the board of Bohemian FC wish him the very best of luck for the future.”