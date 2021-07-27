FAI Cup second round draw pits Bohemians against Shamrock Rovers

BOHEMIANS WILL FACE Shamrock Rovers in the second round of the FAI Cup after tonight’s draw.
The clash between the Dublin rivals was the standout tie in the draw, which also saw St Patrick’s Athletic face Cork City and holders Dundalk drawn against St Mochta’s.
Four non-league sides featured in the draw, alongside four clubs from the SSE Airtricity First Division and eight teams from the top flight.
All fixtures are will take place on the week ending Sunday, 29 August.
FAI Cup round 2
Waterford FC vs Kilnamanagh AFC
Dundalk vs St Mochta’s
Finn Harps vs Derry City
Maynooth University Town vs Cobh Ramblers
Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers
Cork City vs St Patrick’s Athletic
UCD vs Longford Town
Killester Donnycarney vs Wexford FC
