FAI Cup second round draw pits Bohemians against Shamrock Rovers

Keith Buckley in action for Bohs against Rovers.

BOHEMIANS WILL FACE Shamrock Rovers in the second round of the FAI Cup after tonight’s draw.

The clash between the Dublin rivals was the standout tie in the draw, which also saw St Patrick’s Athletic face Cork City and holders Dundalk drawn against St Mochta’s.

Four non-league sides featured in the draw, alongside four clubs from the SSE Airtricity First Division and eight teams from the top flight.

All fixtures are will take place on the week ending Sunday, 29 August.

FAI Cup round 2

Waterford FC vs Kilnamanagh AFC

Dundalk vs St Mochta’s

Finn Harps vs Derry City

Maynooth University Town vs Cobh Ramblers

Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers

Cork City vs St Patrick’s Athletic

UCD vs Longford Town

Killester Donnycarney vs Wexford FC

