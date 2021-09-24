Dublin clubs avoid each other as FAI Cup semi-final draw is made

DUBLIN CLUBS BOHEMIANS and Saint Patrick’s Athletic avoided each other in the FAI Cup semi finals, with the draw made at Richmond Park tonight.

The draw was made live on RTÉ after Shamrock Rovers’ win against Saint Patrick’s Athletic, and Pat’s were handed home advantage against Dundalk.

Bohemians, meanwhile, were drawn at home to Waterford.

Dundalk are holders and have appeared in all of the last six finals, while Pat’s last made the showpiece occasion in 2014. Bohemians’ last appearance in the final was back in 2008, while Waterford’s last appearance was in the 2004 defeat to Longford Town.

The semi-finals will be played on the week ending 24 October.