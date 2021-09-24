Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 25 September 2021
Advertisement

Dublin clubs avoid each other as FAI Cup semi-final draw is made

The ties will be played on the week ending 24 October.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 24 Sep 2021, 11:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,135 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5557987
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DUBLIN CLUBS BOHEMIANS and Saint Patrick’s Athletic avoided each other in the FAI Cup semi finals, with the draw made at Richmond Park tonight. 

The draw was made live on RTÉ after Shamrock Rovers’ win against Saint Patrick’s Athletic, and Pat’s were handed home advantage against Dundalk. 

Bohemians, meanwhile, were drawn at home to Waterford. 

Dundalk are holders and have appeared in all of the last six finals, while Pat’s last made the showpiece occasion in 2014. Bohemians’ last appearance in the final was back in 2008, while Waterford’s last appearance was in the 2004 defeat to Longford Town. 

The semi-finals will be played on the week ending 24 October. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie