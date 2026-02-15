FAI members could push for EGM on Nations League games with Israel

THE FAI IS set to face formal opposition from its own members after the association insisted that the Republic of Ireland will fulfil its Nations League fixtures with Israel later this year.

The 42 understands that representatives from the General Assembly – one of the FAI’s three core governing pillars – have already held discussions about calling another Extraordinary General Meeting that could potentially bring forward a motion on a vote to boycott the games.

Sources from within the 145-strong General Assembly membership – representing professional, amateur and underage football – stressed that no decision on how to proceed has yet been made and that they will continue to discuss what the most effective course of action will be.

It’s also understood that calling for a boycott is regarded as the strongest and most emotive response that delegates could resort to, at a time when Uefa has not made it clear what the consequences would be for such a decision.

On Thursday, within minutes of the Nations League draw in Brussels, the FAI released a statement after they had been paired with Israel.

“While consultation has taken place with Uefa officials, the Association does recognise that Uefa regulations outline that if an association refuses to play a match then that fixture will be forfeited and further disciplinary measures may follow – including potential disqualification from the competition,” the FAI’s statement on Thursday read.

The 42 contacted Uefa for clarification on what “further disciplinary measures may follow”, but at the time of publication, there was no response to several questions put to them.

Advertisement

On social media, the Israeli FA also stated that they were “hoping to welcome” Ireland to Israel for the home fixture scheduled for 27 September.

The 42 also sought an answer from Uefa on how they would determine if that was possible, if talks with the Israeli FA were planned, and when they will confirm the venue for the game.

For the FAI, with just 10% of the General Assembly required to requisition an EGM, there would be no problem securing the support required to bring forward another motion.

That would then require the FAI board to call the EGM within 21 days of such notice and the meeting must then be held within two months.

Last year, at an EGM ahead of the FAI’s AGM, delegates from the General Assembly voted unanimously to submit a motion to Uefa to ban Israel from club and international competitions.

The vote passed with 93% approval, although Uefa subsequently denied the motion, citing an earlier decision that Israeli clubs and international teams could play at neutral venues.

Stuart Gilhooly, a lawyer for the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland, a body which represents the professional game on the General Assembly, told RTÉ’s Drivetime on Friday that Uefa “ignored” that earlier motion.

Sinn Fein TD Joanna Byrne, who is also the co-chairperson of League of Ireland club Drogheda United, said on Thursday that the FAI should stage a boycott.

However, speaking in the immediate aftermath of last year’s AGM, FAI president Paul Cooke also made it clear that they would fulfil any fixture with Israel.

“Straight off the bat, we would play them, provided it was part of a Uefa competition. We’re members of Uefa. As anyone who has listened to me knows, we are a members organisation, we have been mandated by our members to take a certain action and will do that.”

It’s understood that Cooke’s insistence left members of the General Assembly disappointed, given the overwhelming support their motion received.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Friday that the fixtures between Ireland and Israel “should go ahead”, adding: “I think the FAI is taking the correct decision to fulfil the fixture.”

Speaking on Virgin Media as part of the station’s coverage of the League of Ireland fixture between Drogheda United and Waterford, former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr described the Taoiseach’s comments as “complete baloney” and called on the FAI to take a moral stance on the issue.

“I think they could show a real bit of balls and refuse to play Israel,” Kerr said.

“They should stand up in my view for the Palestinian state, the Palestinian people and the Palestinian football organisation who have not been able to play a game at home in years but have also lost lots of footballers during the war that was waged on them in Gaza.

“This whole situation is far too serious for people to say you must separate sports and politics and say it’s nothing to do with the Israeli football association. I think Uefa could back the FAI if they were stronger on it.

“I respect [the financial constraints of the FAI] but it’s not a reason to fold your principles to forget about what’s happened in Gaza and what’s happened to the Palestinian people,” Kerr said.