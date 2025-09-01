FAI 'preparing strong legal defence' against Eileen Gleeson allegations

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland is “currently preparing a strong legal defence” against allegations of discrimination made by former women’s senior team manager Eileen Gleeson.

The Sunday Independent first reported a legal case being taken by Gleeson against the FAI as she accuses the Association of bullying, unlawful conduct and paying the national senior women’s coach six times less than her male counterpart.

The FAI says it “refutes claims made in a reported case” and is “currently preparing a strong legal defence as part of the court proceedings”.

Gleeson previously served as head of women and girls’ football, and remains an FAI employee having recently taken on a new role as head of football strategic insights and planning.

A statement from an FAI spokesperson issued to The 42 reads:

“The Football Association of Ireland treats all matters of alleged discrimination within Irish football with the utmost seriousness.

“Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the Association cannot comment on any allegations but refutes claims made in a reported case and are currently preparing a strong legal defence as part of the court proceedings.

“With the development of women and girls’ football over recent years, the Association has made significant investment into overall standards that has led to progress both on and off the pitch. The Association is committed to making continued improvements to help strengthen and grow the game, across all levels.”