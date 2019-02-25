This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Positive news for League of Ireland supporters as RTÉ highlights embargo is finally lifted

Airtricity League clubs are now free to upload goals onto their social media channels the same night games take place.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 25 Feb 2019, 5:45 PM
Aaron McEneff scored a panenka penalty against Derry on Friday night.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THERE WAS GOOD news for League of Ireland fans on Monday evening, with the embargo which restricts clubs from sharing video highlights officially lifted.

Under the previous arrangement, League of Ireland clubs had to wait 72 hours before sharing highlights of their Friday night games until after Soccer Republic had been broadcast on Monday evenings.

Now all clubs have been given the freedom to share video highlights — such as goals, saves and other in-game incidents — on the same day their match takes place across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A statement released today said: “The SSE Airtricity League can confirm that following discussions with RTÉ, clubs can now broadcast goals from their matches on their official club social media channels.

“RTÉ have removed the embargo on clubs promoting their own sourced goal footage until after the Soccer Republic show on a Monday night.

“This decision follows talks on Monday, February 25 between League officials and RTÉ Sport and is welcomed by the SSE Airtricity League.”

The decision is a major move forward for the League of Ireland, with supporters recently sharing their displeasure at the 72-hour embargo, which has been in place for a number of years.

Goals from the opening night of the new season on 22 February were shared widely across Twitter, with RTÉ uploading them immediately because they were showing a live game between Dundalk and Sligo Rovers that night.

However, this past Friday night such highlights were no-where to be found because no live game was being broadcast on RTÉ Two.

With the embargo being lifted, clubs are now free to share goals and highlights right away, helping to generate more interest and engagement with the League of Ireland.

