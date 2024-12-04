FAI apologise for 'Londonderry' error in match programme for Wales play-off

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has apologised for any offence caused by an error which saw a map of Ireland refer solely to ‘Londonderry’ in the match programme of last night’s Euro 2025 play-off defeat to Wales.

A map of the island of Ireland was printed in the match programme last night, and used to illustrate the counties from which the various members of the women’s national team squad hail.

The map featured the names of counties printed in both English and Irish, with ‘Doire’ accompanied solely by ‘Londonderry.’

Derry native and former Ireland international James McClean reacted furiously, calling it “shameful” in an Instagram post.

“The match programme at last night’s Ireland v Wales game at the Aviva Dublin…disgusting, pathetic, insulting, hang your heads in shame you shower of arseholes”, posted McClean.

The FAI said this was a “genuine mistake”, and apologised for any offence caused.

“The wrong graphic was inadvertently used in an Ireland Women’s National Team match programme, this was a genuine mistake and the Football Association of Ireland apologises for any offence caused”, a spokesperson told The 42.

Earlier this year, the FAI apologised for a translation error in the match programme for the Irish men’s U21s Euro qualifier against Latvia, in which the names of some Latvian players appeared in bizarre terms, such as ‘Robert the Liar’ and ‘Dario Shit’.

Ireland’s players suffered heartbreak on the pitch in front of more than 25,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium, as a 2-1 defeat to Wales consigned them to a 3-2 aggregate loss and the fate of missing out on next year’s European Championship in Switzerland.