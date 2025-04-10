SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER HAS made a strong start to defending his Masters title after carding a four-under 68 on the opening day at Augusta.
The world number one made an early statement of intent with an exceptional putt from 62 feet to birdie the fourth, and has enjoyed a bogey-free round to put him in a solid position ahead of the second round.
Scheffler sits alongside Corey Connors in a share of second place after the Canadian also finished his first round with a four-under 68. Connors had just one bogey today on the fifth but picked up three birdies in his last four holes to take him to four-under.
Justin Rose currently leads the field on six-under through 12. He got off to a blistering start with three birdies in a row and picked up three more on the eighth, ninth and 10th holes to put him two shots in front.
Scheffler makes strong start to Masters defence as Justin Rose takes early lead
Tyrrell Hatton is among the early frontrunners with a three-under, while Aaron Rai, Harris English and Jason Day all finished their opening rounds on two-under 70.
Rory McIlroy is creeping up to that group of early leaders after a birdie on nine to put him on three-under. Shane Lowry has also just picked up a birdie and is one-under through eight.
