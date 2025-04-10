Sam Bennett wins second stage in three days to extend lead at Région Pays de la Loire Tour

SAM BENNETT HAS won Stage 3 of the Région Pays de la Loire Tour in France to extend his lead in the general classification to 14 seconds.
Bennett, who also won the opening stage on Tuesday, held off a late attack to claim his fourth victory of the campaign in a time of 3:55:14 after an uphill sprint finish in the 166km stage.
Bennett also claimed a time bonus for winning, and holds the yellow jersey heading into tomorrow’s final stage ahead of today’s runner-up Henri Uhlig (Alpecin Deceuninck). Ewen Costiou of Arkéa-B&B Hotels is currently in third position at 16 seconds.
The Carrick-On-Suir rider also leads the points race with 64 points, with Uhlig currently in a group of four riders sharing second place on 28 points.
Dillon Corkery took 58th place in today’s stage, crossing the line 3’55” after Bennett. He drops to 38th position overall after losing 4’11” ahead of tomorrow’s final stage.
