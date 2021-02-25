BE PART OF THE TEAM

FAI announce major broadcast deals for League of Ireland and Women's National League

There’ll be plenty of live domestic football to watch over the coming months.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 9:27 PM
24 minutes ago 686 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5365875
The new seasons kick off in the coming weeks.
THERE’S GOOD NEWS for League of Ireland and Women’s National League fans tonight after the FAI announced major broadcast deals ahead of the 2021 season.

A new deal with RTÉ Sport, the return of WATCHLOI and a new streaming platform — LOITV –  for the SSE Airtricity First Division and the Women’s National League [WNL] are among the offerings for the new season.

All WNL matches will streamed live by the FAI — and free of charge — for the first time ever.

The new RTÉ deal means the national broadcaster will cover first picks for the live transmission of Friday Night Football, with 60-plus Premier Division matches to be broadcast live across RTÈ TV and the WATCHLOI platform up until June’s mid-season break.

RTÉ will cover all production costs for WATCHLOI — which returns with the free-to-air offering of the FAI President’s Cup meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk on Friday, 12 March — with all profits from the platform set to go straight to Premier Division clubs.

The league clash of Rovers and St Pat’s will commence RTÉ’s Friday Night Football coverage on Friday, 19 March, before Waterford-Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers-Dundalk take centre-stage the following weekends.

LOITV, meanwhile, will stream all First Division and WNL matches for the season. Pixellot cameras will be installed in every ground to facilitate the streaming.

Pricing for WATCHLOI Premier Division and LOITV First Division, and details for season ticket holders, will be announced in due course.

More information here>

