Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 6 October 2021
Advertisement

FAI: 'We must accept the right of individuals to make a personal choice' on vaccine, following Robinson comments

‘We have encouraged all our players at all levels of the game to be vaccinated,’ said Irish football’s governing body.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 3:22 PM
1 hour ago 935 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5566854
Callum Robinson revealed on Tuesday that he does not currently intend to receive a Covid vaccination, and he's not alone on that front in Ireland's squad.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Callum Robinson revealed on Tuesday that he does not currently intend to receive a Covid vaccination, and he's not alone on that front in Ireland's squad.
Callum Robinson revealed on Tuesday that he does not currently intend to receive a Covid vaccination, and he's not alone on that front in Ireland's squad.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has said that it has encouraged all football players in the country to take a vaccination against Covid-19 but that it acknowledges the right for individuals to decline the vaccine where they personally see fit.

A statement released by the Association this afternoon followed a press conference yesterday at which Ireland and West Bromwich Albion attacker Callum Robinson revealed he had not taken the jab and that, currently, he had no intention to do so, repeatedly describing it as a personal choice.

Robinson has contracted Covid twice: firstly in November 2020 (prior to the vaccine’s public availability in the UK, where he lives), causing him to miss Ireland’s friendly with England along with Nations League games with Wales and Bulgaria; and secondly in August of this year, ruling him out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying trip to Portugal. He subsequently returned for the home qualifiers versus Azerbaijan and Serbia but was not deemed fit enough to start in either fixture.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny later said that he is fully vaccinated and outlined his preference for all of Ireland’s players to get the jab. But with over 10 players in his squad currently unvaccinated, the former Dundalk boss expressed his belief that it would be “extremely radical” to exclude players from future squads based on their aversions to the vaccine, stressing the need to “respect individuals’ rights as well”. Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford, meanwhile, revealed last week that seven players in his squad are yet to receive the jab and are at risk of being unable to play an upcoming European Championship qualifier in Montenegro as the country is on the UK’s red list.

The FAI has this afternoon echoed Kenny’s sentiment, releasing a statement in which its policy towards the jab was clarified.

“The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that all players and staff are tested for Covid-19 before reporting for international duty with Republic of Ireland teams and are tested repeatedly in camp in line with FAI and Uefa protocols,” the statement began.

We have encouraged all our players at all levels of the game to be vaccinated but we respect and must accept the right of all individuals to make a personal choice on Covid-19 vaccination.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The Association will continue to exercise the highest standards for the safety of all our stakeholders. Our Covid-19 testing protocols for all players and staff on international duty strictly follow Uefa protocols and are compliant with all Irish Government guidelines.

“The FAI reconfirms our support for all government, Uefa and Fifa protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic. We thank all our stakeholders for their ongoing exemplary compliance with government guidelines over the last 19 months.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie