Irish supporters' groups condemn season ticket price increases

A GROUP REPRESENTING several Irish football supporters’ organisations has criticised the FAI’s season ticket price increases for men’s international fixtures.

The Irish Football Supporters Partnership (IFSP) “repeatedly stated” its opposition to any hikes during a consultation process ahead of the renewal period opening this week.

The group, which nominates a supporter representative to the FAI general assembly, also objects to a requirement that half the season ticket cost be paid up front within the coming month before Ireland’s 2025 fixtures are confirmed.

A new points system for allocating major tournament tickets, which would grant greater preference to home attendance over away games, was also condemned.

Concern was additionally raised over supporters being requested to purchase their season tickets directly as a threat to long-running supporters’ clubs.

The FAI defended the increases as “only the second change to the adult pricing model in the last decade”, stating it continues to represent the best value for supporters.

The IFSP is an umbrella body that brings together the Confederation of Republic of Ireland Supporters Clubs (CRISC), You Boys In Green Independent Mandate (YBIG Mandate), and the Irish Supporters Network (ISN).

Their statement read: “Irish Football Supporters Partnership (IFSP) is extremely disappointed with the MNT season ticket price increases announced by the FAI this week.

“When consulted by the Association, we have repeatedly stated our opposition to any price rises. During the consultation process, it became increasingly clear to us that the Association was determined to press ahead with increases regardless of our objections.

Advertisement

“Not only has a price increase now been confirmed, but season ticket holders renewing this week are required to pay 50% of the cost up front within the next four weeks without any idea which teams Ireland will play next year.”

The World Cup qualifying draw will be held on December 13. Ireland will host either three or four qualifiers in 2025 depending on the group draw. A potential Nations League relegation play-off could also take place in March.

The statement added: “This is unreasonable not only because of the time of year and the economic situation, but we still have two games to play in November with further significant expenses to afford for those attending.

“We are also disappointed with the details of the new points system for major tournaments, which sees the points for attending home games being double that awarded for away games.

“We strongly argued that, at the very least, the same points should be awarded regardless of a game being home or away but, again, our collective view was ignored.

“We have been advised that the current away ticket allocation system remains unchanged, but we strongly urge that the allocation system is revisited in advance of merging any new home and away points systems, with a comprehensive consultation process to outline the most transparent and fairest way forward.

“Additionally, the FAI have sought to force all supporters to purchase season tickets through their chosen platform, Ticketmaster, as individuals rather than through clubs or others who have managed multiple tickets on single accounts.

“This is of huge concern to CRISC whose 28 clubs purchased circa 1,500 season tickets this year on behalf of their members.

“Forcing members of supporters’ clubs to deal individually with Ticketmaster could have a devastating impact on many long-running national team supporters’ clubs.

“We are also concerned about inclusion of those without digital literacy, as clubs have performed this function on behalf of their members for many years now.

“We recognise that the FAI faces a need to rebalance finances following years of mismanagement; however, it is not appropriate to place this burden on supporters who are the lifeblood of the game.

“Ireland has one of the most consistent attendances in men’s international football and accessible pricing is a critical factor, especially at a time when all of us are faced by significant and continuing cost-of-living increases in everyday life.

“Given these developments, our constituent groups will continue to seek the views of their members and any supporters impacted by these increases and changes before meeting again to consider our further response and next steps.”

An FAI response stated the renewal rate had been positive since opening yesterday.

“The Football Association of Ireland has this week opened our season ticket renewal window for the 2025 season, which includes our FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign next year at the Aviva Stadium,” an FAI spokesperson said.

“Whilst the pricing model for the 2025 season ticket has been modified to reflect an increase in overall costs, this is only the second change to the adult pricing model in the last decade with our long-term season ticket holders.

“The season ticket package continues to represent the best value for supporters to watch every match next year, with the average cost of a match for an adult starting from €30 and juniors starting at €18.

“We’ve also introduced a new Loyalty Supporter Scheme to reward supporters for their support of Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side with points accrued set to improve supporters’ chances of securing tickets to major tournaments, including FIFA 2026 World Cup and UEFA EURO 2028 should we qualify.

“Renewals opened yesterday and we’ve been delighted with the response so far from our supporters as we look forward to another big year of matches at the Aviva Stadium.”