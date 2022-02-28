Membership : Access or Sign Up
No Irish football team will play Russia until further notice, FAI chiefs vow

The Association has offered its ‘full and unequivocal’ support to the Ukraine FA ahead of planned fixtures later this year.

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland insists no Irish team will line out against Russia until further notice. 

And FAI chiefs say they offer their ‘full and unequivocal support’ to Ukraine’s FA.

Stephen Kenny’s senior men’s side are scheduled to face Ukraine in two Uefa Nations League ties in June, with the second game now set to be played at a neutral venue. 

“FAI President Gerry McAnaney and CEO Jonathan Hill have contacted their counterparts in the Ukraine with messages of support and solidarity and to inform them that the FAI will be as flexible and accommodating as possible with regards to the staging of the two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Ukraine due to be played in June,” a statement reads.  

The Aviva Stadium will tonight be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag at 7pm, in a show of solidarity. 

“We have confirmed to our colleagues at the Ukraine Association of Football that the FAI stands firmly alongside them in light of this terrible situation,” President Gerry McAnaney said.

“We will join with the IRFU and Aviva Insurance to turn the Aviva Stadium yellow and blue this evening and I am sure that fans at our League of Ireland games tonight will also show their support for the people of the Ukraine.”

