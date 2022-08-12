Membership : Access or Sign Up
FAI recommend water breaks for all fixtures this weekend

A Status Yellow High Temperature warning is in place for the country.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Aug 2022, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 311 Views 0 Comments
Shamrock Rovers star Ronan Finn during a water break (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE issued a water break recommendation for all fixtures this weekend due to current weather conditions.

A statement from the Association, released this afternoon, reads:

“In light of the current heatwave, the Football Association of Ireland is recommending water breaks in all games under its jurisdiction this weekend. This will include all League of Ireland, Women’s National League, underage National Leagues and grassroots fixtures. 

“Referees and club management teams in all leagues will discuss a recommended water break with the referee before kick-off and they will confirm if it is to take place during your match.

“The water break is at the discretion of the referee but will most likely take place mid-way through both halves approximately the 22nd and 67th minute of the game but will not break the momentum of play. Both water breaks will be a maximum of one minute long.”

Water breaks became commonplace amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GAA confirmed to The42 yesterday that it will allow counties to bring water breaks back during club matches around the country this weekend.

Met Éireann has extended the Status Yellow High Temperature warning for the country until 6am on Monday with up to 30 degrees forecast in the days ahead. 

The mercury hit 31.7 degrees in Carlow today to provisionally break the all-time August high temperature record, while it was 30.5 there yesterday.

The42 Team

